Zebra Technologies Q3 Net Income Surges, Expects Q4 Results To Improve; But Stock Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), a technology company, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on strong demand.

For the three-month period to October 3, the company posted a net income of $164 million, or $3.43 per share, compared with $101 million, or $1.97 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted profit was $237 million, or $4.95 per share, higher than $198 million, or $3.88 per share, in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $349 million as against $285 million a year ago.

Operating income was $237 million, higher than $183 million last year. Total net sales moved up to $1.614 billion from $1.320 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Zebra Technologies anticipates adjusted income of $5 to $5.40 per share and sales growth of 10% to 14%.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the tech company had recorded an adjusted profit of $4.33 per share and net sales of $1.475 billion.

ZBRA was down by 11.94% at $318 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.