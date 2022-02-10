10.02.2022 13:10:42

Zebra Technologies Sees Q1 Adj. EPS Below Market; Raises Annualized Organic Net Sales Growth View

(RTTNews) - While announcing weak profit and higher net sales in its fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) issued outlook for first quarter and fiscal 2022, and raised long-term view.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $4.00.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.4 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted net sales are expected to increase 1 percent to 3 percent from last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 20 percent.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted net sales to increase 3 percent to 7 percent from 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 23 percent and 24 percent. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $900 million.

Further, for the long-term, the company raised its annualized organic net sales growth outlook to 5 percent to 7 percent, from 4 percent to 5 percent expected earlier.

