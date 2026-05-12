Zebra Technologies Shares Jump 16% After Strong Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shares surged 16.21% to $252.14, up $35.18 on Tuesday, after the company reported higher first-quarter sales and raised its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2026.

The stock is currently trading at $252.14, compared with a previous close of $216.96. It opened at $248.94 and traded between $242.50 and $259.33 during the session, with volume reaching 1.13 million shares, above the average daily volume of 777,108 shares.

Net income for the first quarter was $135 million, or $2.72 per share, compared with $136 million, or $2.62 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased to $235 million from $208 million, while adjusted EPS rose to $4.75 from $4.02. Net sales climbed to $1.50 billion from $1.31 billion a year earlier.

Zebra Technologies shares have traded between $199.05 and $352.66 over the past 52 weeks.