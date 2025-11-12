Zehnde a Aktie
Zehnder Group Capital Markets Day Promising future prospects for Zehnder's ventilation business
Zehnder Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gränichen (CH), 12 November 2025: Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, is holding its Capital Markets Day today to provide information on market developments in the ventilation systems sector, its strategy for strengthening its leading position in Europe and further expanding its presence and market share in the USA, as well as its latest innovative products and systems. “As one of the world's leading companies in innovative ventilation, heating, and cooling solutions, we want to and can benefit disproportionately from the emerging market growth,” says CEO Matthias Huenerwadel. “We have a clear strategy, technologically, economically, and ecologically convincing and recognized solutions and products, as well as the corresponding financial resources.”
Comprehensive indoor climate solutions are poised for a surge in demand
Zehnder Group recognized the changes in indoor climate control and ventilation early on and, in 2001, initiated a strategic shift from a radiator company to a global provider of ventilation systems by acquiring a ventilation company. Zehnder now generates two-thirds of its sales in the ventilation business and is one of the world's leading companies in this industry. Technological leadership, customer focus, and operational excellence were and remain crucial to this development. “What also sets us apart from the competition is our ability to develop indoor climate solutions that go beyond mechanical ventilation and include key comfort and safety factors such as proper circulation, temperature, and humidity, as well as noiselessness and low pollutant concentrations,” says CEO Matthias Huenerwadel.
Due to climate change, increasing air pollution, rising energy costs and the associated stricter building regulations, as well as higher demands for indoor comfort, the industry is facing a surge in demand as new construction activity picks up. While the share of radiators is steadily declining due to the widespread use of underfloor heating, that of ventilation systems is continuously increasing. In the coming years, growth of 4–6% is expected in the completion of houses and apartments in Europe, which will have a positive impact on demand for ventilation systems in residential areas. In North America, Zehnder is already the market leader in Canada and is growing in specific states in the US.
Clear strategy for growth above market development
Zehnder intends to benefit disproportionately from this market growth. Zehnder is therefore pursuing a clear strategy for the ventilation segment based on the principles of technological leadership, customer proximity, and operational excellence:
Confirmation of guidance
Zehnder Group continues to pursue a disciplined capital allocation strategy and maintains its profit-oriented dividend policy with a payout ratio of 30–50% of net income. As confirmed during the presentation of the 2025 half-year results, Zehnder expects an average annual revenue growth of 5% and an operating profit margin (EBIT) between 9 and 11% in the medium term. The company remains confident in its ability to create long-term value for its shareholders through innovation, efficiency, and a clear strategic focus.
Next dates to note
Company profile
Zehnder Group provides world-leading solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China, and North America. In the 2024 financial year, the Zehnder Group had about 3500 employees and achieved sales of EUR 706 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held by Graneco AG, which is controlled by the Zehnder families.
