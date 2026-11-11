Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zehnder Group consolidates its heat exchanger production in Europe at its site in Reinsdorf (DE)



11.11.2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST



Closure of heat exchanger production in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, and integration of production at the Reinsdorf site in Germany

Zehnder Group continues to improve operational efficiency

Restructuring costs of approximately EUR 4.0 million expected and investments of around EUR 0.6 million planned for the expansion of production capacity in Reinsdorf

The relocation of production and the closure of the site are projected to generate annual cost savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million Gränichen (CH), 11 November 2026: The Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, integrates its heat exchanger production at the Waalwijk site (Netherlands) into the existing production facility in Reinsdorf (Germany) and closes the Waalwijk site. The two production sites will be consolidated to make better use of existing resources in Reinsdorf and to further strengthen long-term competitiveness. This step is a further measure within the overarching strategy to streamline Zehnder Group’s structure with the aim of improving efficiency. The relocation of production to Reinsdorf is due to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2027. The heat exchanger division for ventilation units remains an important business area for the Group. In connection with the closure of the Waalwijk site and the relocation of production to Reinsdorf, restructuring costs of approximately EUR 4.0 million are expected to be incurred. In addition, investments of approximately EUR 0.6 million are planned for the expansion of production capacity at the Reinsdorf site. The relocation of production and the site closure are expected to yield annual savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million. Heat exchangers are a key component of modern and energy-efficient ventilation systems, ensuring a comfortable and healthy indoor climate. In winter, the heat exchanger warms the fresh outside air using the heat from the exhaust air. In summer, the warm outside air is cooled by the cooler exhaust air; on cool nights, a bypass also provides night-time cooling. In enthalpy heat exchangers, some of the moisture from the exhaust air is transferred to the fresh air, thereby reducing the drying out of the indoor air in winter. In summer, on the other hand, excess indoor humidity is efficiently removed. At the same time, heat exchangers ensure hygienic separation of the air streams and prevent odors, pollutants, or other contaminants from entering the supply air from the exhaust air. Next dates to note Sales for 2026 15 January 2027 Integrated Annual Report 2026 and Media/Analyst Conference 2027 25 February 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 8 April 2027 Six-month Report 2027 29 July 2027 Contact René Grieder

Member of the Group Executive Committee, CFO

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (Switzerland)

investor-relations@zehndergroup.com



Alexander Kamb

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (CH)

investor-relations@zehndergroup.com



This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. For further information about the Zehnder Group, please visit www.zehndergroup.com. Company profile Zehnder Group provides world-leading solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China, and North America. In the 2025 financial year, the Zehnder Group had about 3600 employees and achieved sales of EUR 761 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held by Graneco AG, which is controlled by the Zehnder families.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements



This release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Zehnder Group’s future business, development, and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, Zehnder Group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this release. Zehnder Group assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

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