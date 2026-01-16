Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Zehnder Group increases sales in a challenging market environment. Ventilation sales exceed EUR 500 million for the first time.



Zehnder Group sales rose by 8% to EUR 760.7 million in 2025. The sales growth was driven by further market development in the ventilation segment

Sales in the ventilation segment increased significantly by 18% to EUR 501.7 million, accounting for 66% of total sales. The Siber acquisition contributed to ventilation sales growth with 5%

Sales in the radiator segment decreased by 8% to EUR 259.0 million due to reduced renovation activity Gränichen, Switzerland, 16 January 2026: Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, achieved sales of EUR 760.7 million in the 2025 financial year (unaudited; previous year: EUR 705.8 million), representing an increase of 8% (organically +7%) compared with the previous year. The Siber acquisition in Spain supported total sales growth by 3%, while currency effects had a negative impact of –1% and the divestment of the Climate Ceiling Solutions business also reduced sales growth by 1%. Demand in the ventilation segment grew across all key countries, partly due to catch-up effects. The increase in sales is attributable to new building regulations and market share gains. By contrast, demand and sales in the radiator segment continued to decline. Sales growth driven by stronger ventilation segment Total sales in the ventilation segment increased significantly by 18% (organically +15%) to EUR 501.7 million in 2025. The acquisition of Siber in Spain in July 2024 supported ventilation sales by around 5%. In the second half of the year, ventilation sales grew organically by 14%. Currency effects were approximately –1%. All three divisions – indoor ventilation, heat exchangers and industrial air cleaning solutions – contributed positively to sales growth. The ventilation segment accounted for 66% of total sales of Zehnder Group in the reporting year (previous year: 60%). Ventilation sales in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) increased by 23% (organically +16%) to EUR 403.3 million (previous year: EUR 328.4 million). Most countries in this region recorded sales growth, with particularly strong increases in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland. The introduction of new building regulations in the United Kingdom boosted demand for indoor ventilation, benefiting the replacement business for existing buildings. Sales in the ventilation segment in North America rose by 7% to EUR 76.1 million (previous year: EUR 71.1 million), with market share gains particularly in Canada. In the Asia-Pacific region, ventilation sales fell by 10% to EUR 22.3 million (previous year: EUR 24.7 million), as weak real estate market development and high number of vacant apartments in China continued to dampen demand in this region. Reduced renovation activity weighs on radiator sales The radiator segment achieved sales of EUR 259.0 million in the 2025 financial year, down 8% (organically –5%) on the previous year’s sales of EUR 281.6 million. Radiator sales accounted for 34% of Zehnder Group’s total sales (previous year: 40%). In the EMEA region, sales in the radiator segment fell by 8% to EUR 216.5 million (previous year: EUR 235.9 million). The downtrend from the previous year continued in 2025, with Germany and France the most affected. This was mainly due to reduced renovation activity and a shift towards lower-priced radiator models amid economic uncertainty. Radiator sales in North America remained stable at EUR 38.0 million (previous year: EUR 38.5 million), supported by steady demand for high-quality decorative radiators and electric bathroom radiators. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell by 38% to EUR 4.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.2 million), primarily due to the ongoing weakness in the construction sector in China. Details of sales in 2025 according to region and segment (unaudited) can be found in the annex. The full annual financial statements for 2025 will be published on 26 February 2026 and will be available on our website via the following link: www.zehndergroup.com/en/investor-relations/releases Next dates to note Integrated Annual Report 2025 and Media/Analyst Conference 2026 26 February 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 19 March 2026 Six-month Report 2026 30 July 2026 Contact René Grieder

Member of the Group Executive Committee, CFO

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (Switzerland)

T +41 62 855 15 21, rene.grieder@zehndergroup.com



Alexander Kamb

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (CH)

T +41 62 855 15 36, alexander.kamb@zehndergroup.com



This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding.

