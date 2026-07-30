Zehnder Group with sales growth and improved profitability in the first half of 2026

Gränichen (CH), 30 July 2026: The Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient, and healthy indoor climate, reported a 3% (organically +4%1) higher sales of EUR 394.9 million in the first half of 2026. The ventilation segment made a significant contribution to this sales growth. The Group achieved an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 32.2 million (–1%), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.2%. The adjusted EBIT1 increased to EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.7 million) and a margin of 9.5% (previous year: 8.5%). One-off costs arose in connection with the introduction of a divisional organisation in Europe and amounted to EUR 5.5 million. Net profit for the first half of 2026 increased by 2% to EUR 23.9 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million).

Positive sales momentum in the ventilation business

The ventilation segment achieved a 7% increase in sales (organically +8%) to EUR 272.1 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 254.1 million). This segment now accounts for 69% of total sales (previous year: 66%). The positive sales development encompassed all areas of the ventilation segment, from residential ventilation and Clean Air Solutions to heat exchangers.

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), the ventilation segment generated sales of EUR 220.5 million, representing an increase of 7% compared with the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR 205.7 million; organically +7%). Performance varied across individual countries. In the growth markets of the Netherlands, Spain, and the Czech Republic, Zehnder achieved organic sales growth. Business in Germany also developed positively despite the continued decline in new construction activity. By contrast, sales in the United Kingdom were below the previous year’s level, reflecting a slowdown in new construction activity caused by temporary delays in planning approval processes.

Sales in the ventilation segment in the North America region rose by 12% to EUR 42.1 million (previous year: EUR 37.5 million; organically +18%). The strong growth achieved in the USA and Canada was driven by gains in market share, the targeted expansion of the sales network, and the consistent execution of our growth strategy.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region decreased by 13% to EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 10.9 million). New construction activity in China remained weak in the first half of 2026. This is primarily due to a high level of vacant apartments and continued subdued demand for home ownership.

Improved earnings in the ventilation business

In the ventilation segment, adjusted EBIT1 grew by 13% to EUR 37.8 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 33.3 million), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin1 of 13.9% (previous year: 13.1%). One-off costs in connection with the introduction of a divisional organisation in Europe amounted to EUR 3.8 million. EBIT stood at EUR 34.0 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 12.5% (previous year: 13.1%). The higher sales and sales volume were the main driver of the margin improvement.

Stabilisation of radiator volumes in Europe

The radiator segment recorded sales of EUR 122.7 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 128.7 million), representing a decline of 5% (organically –3%).

In the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), sales in the radiator segment amounted to EUR 104.5 million, remaining broadly in line with the previous year (previous year: EUR 105.8 million). Performance varied across markets. France, the United Kingdom, and Italy recorded declines in sales, primarily due to general uncertainty and competition from lower-priced radiator models. By contrast, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland achieved sales growth.

In the North America region, total sales in the radiator segment amounted to EUR 17.1 million, a decrease of 17% (previous year: EUR 20.7 million, organically –10%).

The Asia-Pacific region once again recorded a demand-driven decline in sales in the first half of 2026 to EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.2 million).

Optimisation measures for radiators are taking effect, but profitability remains under pressure

In the radiator segment, adjusted EBIT1 amounted to EUR –0.1 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR –0.7 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin1 of –0.1%. EBIT was EUR –1.8 million (previous year: EUR –0.7 million), resulting in a margin of –1.4%. One-off costs in connection with the introduction of a divisional organisation in Europe amounted to EUR 1.6 million. Profitability in the radiator segment continued to be affected by persistent price pressure and a shift toward lower-priced models. The optimisation and cost-reduction measures implemented are beginning to show positive results, but did not yet achieve their full effect during the reporting period.

Lower cash flow from operating activities and increased net liquidity

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to EUR 5.1 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 22.9 million). The decline was primarily driven by a strategic build-up of inventory to ensure uninterrupted delivery capabilities amidst ongoing supply chain volatility and higher accounts receivables from customers due to sales growth in ventilation. In the first half of 2026, Zehnder Group invested EUR 9.4 million in property, plant and equipment (previous year: EUR 7.5 million).

Dividends totalling EUR 16.9 million were paid out in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 11.8 million). Net liquidity as at the end of June 2026 amounted to EUR 11.9 million (previous year: net debt of EUR 12.6 million). Equity totalled EUR 276.0 million (previous year: EUR 244.5 million), corresponding to an equity ratio of 56% (previous year: 51%).

Outlook for full-year 2026

The number of residential building permits issued across Europe increased overall during the first half of the year. However, actual construction activity continues to lag behind and remains at a relatively low level. In particular, higher construction costs and interest rates resulting from global macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, continue to weigh on construction activity. This volatile economic environment coupled with ongoing political uncertainties – particularly in the Middle East – may lead to further cost-related pressures.

We expect the renovation markets to stabilise over the remainder of 2026, accompanied by a continued gradual recovery in new buildings. Market dynamics are likely to vary by region, with modest overall growth but no broad-based market recovery yet. Energy efficiency, increasingly stringent building regulations, and healthy living environments remain the strongest structural drivers in the industry.

For the 2026 financial year as a whole, Zehnder Group therefore expects sales of between EUR 770 million and EUR 790 million and an adjusted EBIT margin1 approximately at the level of the first six months. As a result of the introduction of a divisional organisation in Europe, one-off costs in the range of approximately EUR 10 million are expected in the 2026 fiscal year.

The expansion of our offering for renovation and apartment building projects, the Clean Air Solutions business, and the growing importance of the service business are expected to provide additional growth momentum. On this basis, the Group confirms its medium-term targets of average annual sales growth of around 5% and an adjusted EBIT margin1 of between 9 and 11%.

1Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are key figures that are not defined under Swiss GAAP FER. For this reason, comparability with similar figures from other companies may be limited. Zehnder Group uses APMs as performance indicators for internal and external reporting to stakeholders. Further information on the APM can be found in the English Six-month Report 2026, available under the link below.

The complete Six-month Report 2026 in English as well as the Six-month Management Report 2026 in German are available on our website at:

www.zehndergroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations