Zeigler Set to Purchase Three New Luxury Dealers in Group's Largest Acquisition In History

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeigler Automotive Group today announced that it will be acquiring Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, and INFINITI of Hoffman Estates from Motor Werks Auto Group owners Mick Austin and Paul Tamraz. The transaction, set to finalize on Monday, Jan. 20, will be Zeigler's largest purchase to date, and will add four new highline brands to its portfolio: Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Jaguar and Land Rover; plus, a second INFINITI dealer. Motor Werks Auto Group will be retaining its Barrington region stores.

"We are excited to be adding these new dealers to our lineup," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Automotive Group. "These are high performing stores that will undoubtedly expand our luxury reach in the market and give our customers more options with the same exceptional service they've come to expect from Zeigler."

The Kalamazoo-based dealership group also announced that it will not be rebranding the luxury stores under Zeigler, and that it will be keeping the same Motor Werks staff onboard with the exception of two notable Zeigler leaders.

Bill Ohara will be tasked with overseeing the new dealers in the region as VP of Zeigler Automotive Group. "I am looking forward to expanding Zeigler's presence in Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates. Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar and INFINITI are all exciting brands. Our culture at Zeigler will bring a Great Experience to all of future customers," said Ohara.

Mike Connolly of Zeigler Nissan Orland Park will now be general manager of Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates. "I am looking forward to building the Mercedes-Benz brand in Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates -- Chicago's premier retail market. I know our new customers will experience the difference in service that only Zeigler can provide," said Connolly. "I would also like to take a moment to welcome all of our new team members and promise them a world-class culture that will have them excited to come to work every day to serve our customers."

Zeigler's new dealerships are collectively projected to sell 5,000 new units per year, adding an additional $350 million in sales per year to the dealership group's sales, now totaling $1.7 billion per year on over 40,000 units. The dealership group is set to take over operations of its new stores located on W. Golf Road on the scheduled transaction date, with plans to host official grand opening events sometime in the near future.

About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation with 75 franchises and 30 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Founded in 1975, the company ranks among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the U.S., and has earned recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Recently, Zeigler Automotive Group was named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Illinois and Michigan.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group