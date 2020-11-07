ZEISS Attends the CIIE for the Third Consecutive Time to Showcase Innovative Optical Technologies

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) took place at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) on November 4, demonstrating China's open and inclusive attitude to the world. This is the third consecutive time for ZEISS to attend the CIIE. The company is again showcasing its innovative technologies meeting the needs in the China market and the trends of the industry.

Maximilian Foerst, President and Managing Director of ZEISS Greater China, said: "It's the third time for us to attend the CIIE. Thanks to the powerful 'spillover effects' of the event over the previous two years, ZEISS has achieved growth in medtech, NEVs, high-end scientific research, and eye health. In the next five years, ZEISS will continue focusing on China as strategic business and innovation center, collaborating with partners for a better future."

Leveraging optical expertise to help China combat COVID-19

This year, COVID-19 has caused a huge impact on global economy. China quickly recovered from the pandemic. Thanks to China's outstanding performance in epidemic control, ZEISS China's business began to grow again in March 2020.

During the pandemic, ZEISS stepped up the development of preventive and protective supplies on the basis of its high technology. For example, ZEISS Germany designed a protective screen for ophthalmologists and patients, which was optimized and quickly manufactured in China, and was delivered to customers around the world. This is a demonstration of the company's "In China, for global" strategy. At the third CIIE, ZEISS announced the its first antivirus lenses that can actively fight and kill viruses and bacteria at the CIIE. This is the first time that viral inactivation is used on optical lenses for consumers. The innovation attracted extensive attention from Chinese and overseas customers.

Meanwhile, ZEISS also donated its lens wipes, protective goggles, clear lens glasses, slit lamp breath shields and various other personal protective equipment (PPE) to people fighting COVID-19 on the front lines across China when the pandemic ran rampant, to help protect themselves.

Taking advantage of the CIIE to promote global trade recovery

Today, China has become the largest and one of the most important markets for ZEISS in the world. The CIIE is the world's only major international expo confirmed to be held in the second half of this year. Attending the CIIE for three consecutive years demonstrated ZEISS' long-term commitment to the China market. This year, ZEISS put a higher premium on the great opportunity of the CIIE. It brought various optical products that had played an important role in China's epidemic control to the CIIE, to share them with its peers. Meanwhile, when it comes to public health where ZEISS has a long-term interest, it has signed the Letter of Intent for cooperation with several industry partners including the National Clinical Research Center for Eye Disease and Tencent Healthcare, aiming to promote eye health in China and boost global trade recovery together.

The successful opening of the third CIIE underscored China's confidence in its economic growth, and also cemented ZEISS' determination to further invest and expand in China. In the future, ZEISS will continue to take the China market as its strategic focus in the world, bring more cutting-edge and innovative optical technologies and products meeting the needs of Chinese customers, and work with various partners on win-win terms to help create more miracles for economic and social development in China.

About ZEISS



ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the 2019/20 fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 6.2 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 sales and service companies, 30 production sites and 25 development sites. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

