Zelgor Games Appoints Award-Winning AAA Game Designer Andres Gonzalez Lead Designer

BOSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zelgor Inc. announces veteran AAA Game Designer Andres Gonzalez has joined Zelgor Games as Lead Level Designer for Noobs in Space. Mr. Gonzalez brings his ability to synthesize a bold creative vision and expert technical solutions that have been instrumental in the success of numerous multi-platform AAA game titles.

As Lead Designer at Ghost Story Games, Mr. Gonzalez spent six years working side by side with Co-Founder Ken Levine, spearheading the vision and systems design for their latest game. Before Ghost Story Games, Mr. Gonzales worked at Irrational Games as the Lead Designer on BioShock Infinite DLC (Downloadable Content) and Lead Combat Designer on Bioshock Infinite. His work on Bioshock Infinite helped Irrational Games acquire six nominations, along with winning Action Game of the Year, at the 17th Annual D.I.C.E Awards. Additionally, Mr. Gonzales has worked as World Designer on Saints Row and Level Designer on Red Faction.

He holds a Master of Science in Interactive Game Technology: Digital Game Development from Guildhall at Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Simon Bolivar University.

Zelgor Games' Founder and CEO, John Fanning Jr., stated, "Andres needs no introduction to the game industry and community. We are incredibly excited and honored to be able to benefit from his talent and experience. He is a great addition to our growing team and we will lean on his wealth of experience and insight. Everyone at the company is proud to welcome him on board the Zelgor mothership."

Zelgor Games is building mobile games that enable Noobs to control the Universe! Whether it's utilizing cutting edge location technology, or building simple and sleek hyper-casual games, Zelgor Games aims to create an entire galaxy of interconnected games and content.

