Zen Healthcare IT Partners with IMAT Solutions to Enhance Health Data Exchange Offerings

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zen Healthcare IT (Zen), a leading healthcare data interoperability technology and services company, announces today that it has partnered with IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions.

Through the partnership, Zen Healthcare IT's Integration as a Service and gateway solutions, Gemini Developer and Zen Stargate, have been integrated with IMAT Solutions's (IMAT) health data management platform. Gemini, combined with the Stargate Gateway, enhances the ability for IMAT's clients to access trusted national exchange networks such as eHealth Exchange, as well as provides support for other IHE based healthcare data exchange standards.

Health Information Exchanges, ACOs, payers and healthcare provider organizations rely on IMAT's medical data management and decision support platform to manage patient and population health. Providers gain quick and accurate access to data to support decision making across all care settings. And, now with Gemini and Stargate, IMAT clients have expanded health data exchange capabilities with healthcare organizations across the country.

"Zen's excellent reputation in the interoperability space and strong subject matter expertise, along with their scalable and proven technology, made this a perfect technology partnership for IMAT," said Rob Marsh, IMAT's Vice President of Product and Program Management. "In just a few months, the Zen and IMAT teams completed the integration between our core systems and brought Reliance eHealth Collaborative, our first HIE client, live on eHealth exchange. Our focus for this partnership is ensuring the best possible experience for our clients while expanding our ability to quickly meet client connectivity needs."

Zen's Gemini Integration Platform + Stargate offers robust connectivity for healthcare technology vendors, providers and Health Information Exchange (HIE) organizations to local, regional and national data exchange networks. With Gemini technology and services these organizations alleviate much of the burden and long-term costs associated with establishing and maintaining healthcare data exchange, saving time and money implementing and maintaining connections to essential partners.

"We are proud to partner with IMAT and help their clients gain access to critical data they need to make important healthcare decisions," explains Marilee Benson, President of Zen Healthcare IT. "When healthcare providers and care managers have accurate and comprehensive data available at their fingertips, we all win."

Zen has extensive experience working with a wide range of healthcare interoperability standards, including eHealth Exchange and Carequality. Zen is an official Carequality Implementer. Those who leverage the Stargate gateway and Zen's proven foundation technology benefit from greatly reduced implementation risks in their national network interoperability strategy.

Gemini Developer and Stargate are part of the Gemini Integration Platform family of products built by Zen Healthcare IT. They utilize the same highly-scalable and redundant architecture the Gemini Integration Platform is known for and are fully managed, private cloud solutions.

Inquiries on how these services can support health technology vendors, healthcare providers, and health information exchanges can be directed to info@consultzen.com or by calling Zen's interoperability services hotline at 949-396-0361.

About Zen Healthcare IT:

Zen Healthcare IT is an interoperability technology and consulting firm. Zen helps all stakeholders in healthcare - vendors, providers, payers, HIEs, and ACOs - simplify interoperability. Using technology tools and years of interface development and support experience, Zen's solution architects and engineers design and build use-case driven solutions for health information exchange. The Zen team solves problems ranging from data acquisition, data normalization and aggregation, and data delivery challenges. Zen's national client-base leverages Zen's broad range of services, on-demand engineering, and disruptive Gemini Integration Platform helps overcome interoperability obstacles and creates sustainable health information exchange infrastructures. Learn more at https://ConsultZen.com.

About IMAT Solutions:

IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across thirteen states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. IMAT enables clients to improve patient care and care coordination, increase quality of care delivery at a lower cost. It addresses the challenge of managing, normalizing and querying huge data sets in real-time, enabling users to access structured and unstructured (physician's notes, transcripts) patient information. IMAT's modules make it a flexible solution that can be tailored to each organization's needs and increase the value of current investments. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com

