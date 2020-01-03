Zenabis Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Eric Rasmussen as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Mike Smyth, who is retiring.

Mr. Rasmussen joins Zenabis with extensive senior management experience in publicly-listed companies, both in North America and Europe. He brings with him strong corporate and operations finance, internal audit, M&A, and strategic investment experience over a 20-year leadership career within Shawcor, a leading integrated energy services company. More recently, Mr. Rasmussen has been a strategic consultant for Canadian large- and mid-size clients, advising on corporate strategic and financial planning, post-merger integration and business process optimization.

"Zenabis is pleased to welcome Eric to the team as CFO," said Kevin Coft, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis. "His deep and varied experience across the entire finance function – from accounting, reporting, control, costing and audit to large-scale investment, integration, and joint venture projects – makes him well-suited to contribute to Zenabis' business goals in 2020 and beyond. On behalf of the Zenabis management team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mike for his commitment to establishing Zenabis as a significant publicly-traded cannabis company in Canada. We wish him a long and happy retirement."

Mr. Rasmussen holds a Master of Science (International Finance) from University of London; as well as Designations as CIA, CPA, CMA.

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Delta, Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently has 57,000 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities. Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business.

Zenabis expects its Zenabis Atholville, Zenabis Stellarton and Zenabis Langley facilities to have a licensed annual production capacity of 143,200 kg of dried cannabis by the second quarter of 2020. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, the Namaste, Blazery, and Re-Up brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market, and the True Büch brand name is used for Zenabis' kombucha products.

