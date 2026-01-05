Zenas BioPharma Aktie

Zenas BioPharma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MUX / ISIN: US98937L1052

05.01.2026 21:42:45

Zenas BioPharma Stock Plummets 57% Despite Positive Phase 3 INDIGO Results

(RTTNews) - Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO) shares fell 57.30%, trading at $14.73, down $19.77, even after the company reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 INDIGO clinical trial.

The decline came on heavy volume following the INDIGO update, which showed that Zenas' investigational therapy met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a favorable safety profile. While the results were clinically encouraging, the market reaction suggests investor concerns may remain around commercial prospects, regulatory timing, costs, or broader sector sentiment.

On the day of the announcement, ZBIO opened near $34.50, saw a high above $35.20, and dropped to a low around $14.50, compared with a previous close of $34.50. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was well above the average daily level, reflecting heightened activity as shareholders reacted to the clinical data.

Zenas BioPharma's 52-week range spans a wide band, illustrating typical biotech volatility tied to trial readouts and regulatory developments.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zenas BioPharma Inc Registered Shs 16,61 -51,86% Zenas BioPharma Inc Registered Shs

