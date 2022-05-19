Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 a.m., Eastern Time.

Cowen TMT Conference Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

Jefferies 2022 Software Conference Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

Bank of America Global Tech Conference Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 6:50 p.m., Eastern Time.

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

