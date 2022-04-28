Zenfolio adds self-fulfillment feature for photographers

Custom products and lab choices are now available in the Zenfolio platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio, the market leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, today announced a new self-fulfillment feature empowering creative professionals with the option to fulfill their own artwork and product orders from the labs of their choice. Available now for subscribers of Zenfolio PortfolioPlus and ProSuite plans , this feature provides complete flexibility for photographers to offer custom items that may not be available through the partner labs already integrated into the Zenfolio e-commerce solution.

As Zenfolio continues rolling out enhancements on its newest technology platform, the option to self-fulfill orders gives photographers, artists and other creative professionals more control over the order process, the option to sell their own items and the ability to work with smaller local labs or those that offer unique products such as t-shirts, signed prints and custom print sizes.

"Now photographers can choose to be more 'hands-on' with manual self-fulfillment control or totally 'hands-off' with our automatic order processing," stated Keith Barraclough, Chief Technology and Product Officer. "Zenfolio is all about giving photographers as much manual control as they desire, while still taking advantage of our ground-breaking technology for other automated tasks such as scheduling and marketing campaigns."

Zenfolio self-fulfillment is easy to set up starting with pre-built lists of popular products to modify and create a custom product list from a preferred lab. The experience is smooth and seamless for a photographer's clients as they proof and pick images from a mobile-friendly gallery, then orders are forwarded to the photographer to send on to their lab and manage the process to final delivery. With self-fulfillment, photographers may choose to have orders shipped directly to their clients or to their studio.

The Zenfolio self-fulfillment feature gives photographers options to:

Create packages of self-fulfilled products and services for posting on their website.

Add self-fulfilled packages as a client choice in the automated booking process.

Create coupons for discounts on self-fulfilled products.

Mix self-fulfilled products with auto-fulfilled products from partner labs in both price lists and packages.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc, a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For more than a decade, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe.

For more information visit zenfolio.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Wentzel -

mobile no: +27 63 333 1989

email: amy@thecuttingedgegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenfolio-adds-self-fulfillment-feature-for-photographers-301535212.html

SOURCE Zenfolio