Zensho Earnings Up In H1; Raises FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. (7550.T), a food industry company, on Thursday, reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

For the first half, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 34.46 billion yen from 23.26 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 208.60 yen versus 143.25 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 56.48 billion yen from 40.44 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 688.98 billion yen from 588.18 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year net sales of 1.41 trillion yen, up from its previous guidance of 1.40 trillion yen. Operating profit is projected to be 105.50 billion yen, compared with the previous forecast of 102 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, profit attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be 57.60 billion yen, up from the previous guidance of 54 billion yen. Earnings per share are expected to be 344.98 yen, compared with the previous forecast of 321.99 yen.

Zensho is currently trading 1.18% lesser at JPY 12,555 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.