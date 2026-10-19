Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2P209 / ISIN: US98943L1070
|
19.10.2026 08:10:52
Zentalis Highlights Interim Survival Data From DENALI Part 1b Study Of Azenosertib In PROC
(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) announced that interim overall survival (OS) data from Part 1b of the Phase 2 DENALI (GOG-3066) trial evaluating azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) have been published in an abstract ahead of a rapid oral presentation at the ESMO 2026 Congress.
Azenosertib is an investigational oral WEE1 inhibitor being evaluated in clinical studies across ovarian cancer and other tumour types.
DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).
DENALI Part 1b enrolled 102 PROC patients with prior bevacizumab exposure; 94 were evaluable for retrospectively assessed Cyclin E1 status (48 positive, 46 negative). DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).
The primary endpoint was objective response rate; secondary endpoints included duration of response, progression-free survival, OS and safety.
As of the Sept. 2, 2025 data cutoff, median OS was 15.8 months (95% CI: 8.7-17.8) in the Cyclin E1-positive subgroup (n=48) and 7.5 months (95% CI: 5.8-12.3) in the Cyclin E1-negative subgroup (n=46). No new safety signals were observed.
The abstract concluded that Cyclin E1 may serve as a predictive biomarker for azenosertib response, supporting continued evaluation of azenosertib in Cyclin E1-positive PROC patients in the ongoing DENALI Part 2 and Phase 3 ASPENOVA trials.
ZNTL has traded between $1.21 and $6.95 over the last year. The stock closed Friday (October 16, 2026) at $2.13, down 4.91%.
In the after-hours market, ZNTL is down 0.94% at $2.11.
For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|2,13
|-4,91%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDurchwachsene Vorgaben für den ATX -- DAX dürfte schwächer in die neue Handelswoche starten -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat durchwachsene Vorgaben vor der Brust. Mit moderaten Verlusten wird der deutsche Aktienmarkt erwartet. Unterschiedlich zeigen sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.