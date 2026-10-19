Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P209 / ISIN: US98943L1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 08:10:52

Zentalis Highlights Interim Survival Data From DENALI Part 1b Study Of Azenosertib In PROC

(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) announced that interim overall survival (OS) data from Part 1b of the Phase 2 DENALI (GOG-3066) trial evaluating azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) have been published in an abstract ahead of a rapid oral presentation at the ESMO 2026 Congress.

Azenosertib is an investigational oral WEE1 inhibitor being evaluated in clinical studies across ovarian cancer and other tumour types.

DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

DENALI Part 1b enrolled 102 PROC patients with prior bevacizumab exposure; 94 were evaluable for retrospectively assessed Cyclin E1 status (48 positive, 46 negative). DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

The primary endpoint was objective response rate; secondary endpoints included duration of response, progression-free survival, OS and safety.

As of the Sept. 2, 2025 data cutoff, median OS was 15.8 months (95% CI: 8.7-17.8) in the Cyclin E1-positive subgroup (n=48) and 7.5 months (95% CI: 5.8-12.3) in the Cyclin E1-negative subgroup (n=46). No new safety signals were observed.

The abstract concluded that Cyclin E1 may serve as a predictive biomarker for azenosertib response, supporting continued evaluation of azenosertib in Cyclin E1-positive PROC patients in the ongoing DENALI Part 2 and Phase 3 ASPENOVA trials.

ZNTL has traded between $1.21 and $6.95 over the last year. The stock closed Friday (October 16, 2026) at $2.13, down 4.91%.

In the after-hours market, ZNTL is down 0.94% at $2.11.

For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 2,13 -4,91% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Durchwachsene Vorgaben für den ATX -- DAX dürfte schwächer in die neue Handelswoche starten -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat durchwachsene Vorgaben vor der Brust. Mit moderaten Verlusten wird der deutsche Aktienmarkt erwartet. Unterschiedlich zeigen sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen