Zentalis Highlights Interim Survival Data From DENALI Part 1b Study Of Azenosertib In PROC

(RTTNews) - Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) announced that interim overall survival (OS) data from Part 1b of the Phase 2 DENALI (GOG-3066) trial evaluating azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) have been published in an abstract ahead of a rapid oral presentation at the ESMO 2026 Congress.

Azenosertib is an investigational oral WEE1 inhibitor being evaluated in clinical studies across ovarian cancer and other tumour types.

DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

DENALI Part 1b enrolled 102 PROC patients with prior bevacizumab exposure; 94 were evaluable for retrospectively assessed Cyclin E1 status (48 positive, 46 negative). DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trial evaluating azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

The primary endpoint was objective response rate; secondary endpoints included duration of response, progression-free survival, OS and safety.

As of the Sept. 2, 2025 data cutoff, median OS was 15.8 months (95% CI: 8.7-17.8) in the Cyclin E1-positive subgroup (n=48) and 7.5 months (95% CI: 5.8-12.3) in the Cyclin E1-negative subgroup (n=46). No new safety signals were observed.

The abstract concluded that Cyclin E1 may serve as a predictive biomarker for azenosertib response, supporting continued evaluation of azenosertib in Cyclin E1-positive PROC patients in the ongoing DENALI Part 2 and Phase 3 ASPENOVA trials.

ZNTL has traded between $1.21 and $6.95 over the last year. The stock closed Friday (October 16, 2026) at $2.13, down 4.91%.

In the after-hours market, ZNTL is down 0.94% at $2.11.

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