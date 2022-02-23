Zentist Announces Third-Party HIPAA Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentist, the automated insurance billing platform, announces its employees have satisfied Compliancy Group's requirements for demonstrating adherence to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Signed into federal law in 1996, HIPAA protects the privacy of patient health information (PHI), ensuring that it is not disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Zentist completed Compliancy Group's Implementation Program, conforming to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified Zentist's good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through its proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard.

All Zentist employees were required to complete training.

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like Zentist choose the Seal of Compliance to further differentiate their services.

About Zentist

Zentist is a platform that uses advanced technology to simplify and automate insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) for dental practices. At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to place otherwise tedious billing tasks on autopilot. Zentist's platform is fully and easily scalable to meet the more complex billing needs of the modern dental industry—which has been marked by aggressive consolidation and unprecedented pressures for scaling RCM. Its software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit www.zentist.io .

About Compliancy Group:

HIPAA should be simple. That's why Compliancy Group is the only HIPAA software with expert Compliance Coaches™ holding your hand to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

