Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
5 January 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Guild Financial Advisory Limited has been appointed the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser from today's date and Hybridan LLP remains the Company's AQSE Corporate Broker.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen:guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
|
