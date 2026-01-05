Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

5 January 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Guild Financial Advisory Limited has been appointed the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser from today's date and Hybridan LLP remains the Company's AQSE Corporate Broker.

