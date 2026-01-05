One Heritage Group Aktie

One Heritage Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 08:00:05

Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

05-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

5 January 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Change of AQSE Corporate Adviser

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Guild Financial Advisory Limited has been appointed the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser from today's date and Hybridan LLP remains the Company's AQSE Corporate Broker.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen:guildfin.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 413481
EQS News ID: 2253870

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten