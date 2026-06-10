One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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10.06.2026 08:00:05
Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
10 June 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)
Change of Registered Office
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that its registered office has changed to its new headquarters at Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester M2 2BQ with immediate effect.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|430820
|EQS News ID:
|2342642
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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