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10.06.2026 08:00:05

Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Change of Registered Office

10-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

10 June 2026

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Change of Registered Office

 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that its registered office has changed to its new headquarters at Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester M2 2BQ with immediate effect.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 430820
EQS News ID: 2342642

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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