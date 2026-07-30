Zentra Group plc: One Victoria - Replacement Contractor Letter of Intent

30 July 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or the “Company”)

One Victoria - Replacement Contractor Letter of Intent

Zentra Group plc (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester.

Further to the Company’s announcement earlier today, Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited (the “Developer”) has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with AC1 Construction Limited (“AC1”) in connection with the completion of the remaining works at One Victoria.

The LOI enables AC1 to take possession of the development site, undertake principal contractor duties and commence agreed initial works while the parties finalise the terms of a replacement building contract.

The Developer is working with AC1, the secured development finance provider and the wider professional team to finalise the remaining scope of works, cost plan and construction programme.

Subject to the finalisation of the replacement building contract and revised construction programme, the Company continues to expect practical completion during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk