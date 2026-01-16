One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
|
16.01.2026 12:00:05
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
16 January 2026
Zentra Group PLC
(“ZNT” or “the Company”)
Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025
Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, announces that a General Meeting ("GM") will be held on 19 February 2026 at 11.30 am at Zentra Group plc, 80 Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3FX to approve the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 and certain related matters.
Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of GM have been posted to shareholders today. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|NOG
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|415239
|EQS News ID:
|2261532
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
