One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
|
30.12.2025 12:55:05
Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
30 December 2025
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)
Result of Annual General Meeting
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:
*includes discretionary votes
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|413184
|EQS News ID:
|2252736
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:55
|Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
08.12.25
|Zentra Group plc: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25