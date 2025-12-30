One Heritage Group Aktie

30.12.2025 12:55:05

Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

30-Dec-2025 / 11:55 GMT/BST

30 December 2025

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.  The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:

 

 

Resolution

Ordinary/ Special

For*

 

Against

 

Withheld

Total votes cast

 

 

 

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

 

1

To re-appoint David Izett as a Director of the Company. 

Ordinary

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

2

To re-appoint Jeremy Earnshaw as a Director of the Company. 

Ordinary

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

3

To re-appoint Jason Upton as a Director of the Company. 

Ordinary

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

4

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

 

Ordinary

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

5

To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights.

 

Special

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

6

To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days’ notice.

 

Special

26,641,165

99.96%

9,734

0.04%

0

26,650,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

 

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 413184
EQS News ID: 2252736

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

