Zentra Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

30 December 2025

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For* Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes 1 To re-appoint David Izett as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 2 To re-appoint Jeremy Earnshaw as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 3 To re-appoint Jason Upton as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 4 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 5 To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899 6 To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days’ notice. Special 26,641,165 99.96% 9,734 0.04% 0 26,650,899

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

