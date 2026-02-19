Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting

19 February 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Result of General Meeting

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:

Resolution Ordinary For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes 1 To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 Ordinary 26,485,625 100 0 0 0 26,485,625 2 To approve the remuneration policy. Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891 3 To approve the Report on Remuneration. Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891 4 To re-appoint Crowe UK LLP as auditor. Ordinary 26,485,625 100 0 0 0 26,485,625 5 To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor’s fees. Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.