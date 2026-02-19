One Heritage Group Aktie

One Heritage Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 13:11:55

Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting

19-Feb-2026 / 12:11 GMT/BST

 19 February 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Result of General Meeting

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.  The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:

 

Resolution

Ordinary

For

 

Against

 

Withheld

Total votes cast

 

 

 

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

 

1

To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025

Ordinary

26,485,625

100

0

0

0

26,485,625

2

To approve the remuneration policy.

Ordinary

26,475,891

100

0

0

9,734

26,475,891

3

To approve the Report on Remuneration.

Ordinary

26,475,891

100

0

0

9,734

26,475,891

4

To re-appoint Crowe UK LLP as auditor.

Ordinary

26,485,625

100

0

0

0

26,485,625

5

To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor’s fees.

Ordinary

26,475,891

100

0

0

9,734

26,475,891
               

 

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

 

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 418642
EQS News ID: 2278768

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten