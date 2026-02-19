One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
19.02.2026 13:11:55
Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
19 February 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)
Result of General Meeting
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows:
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|418642
|EQS News ID:
|2278768
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
