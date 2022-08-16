Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 00:45:00

Zenvia Reports Q2 2022 Results

Strong top-line increase from organic growth and M&A integration

Net Revenues up 50% YoY with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 500bps to 38% in Q2

Numbers are within the full-year guidance range

New reporting breakdown by SaaS and CPaaS to increase transparency and simplify understanding

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, today reported its second quarter of 2022 operational and financial metrics.

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said:"A couple of weeks ago, we held an Investor Day on Nasdaq where we shared our long-term strategy and how we envision the future of Customer Experience (CX). We believe that since the rise of civilization and modern society, we've been building organizations based on processes designed for scale and efficiency. This was a great achievement of the industrial revolution. The world is in process of transformation, and value creation has shifted from production efficiency to customer efficiency. Humans are not designed to interact with bureaucratic organizations. We are designed to interact with other human beings. Ultimately, people should be able to talk to companies as if they were also humans. That's why Zenvia is shaping a new world of experiences."

Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "Starting Q2 2022, and similar to the approach of our Investor Day, we will break down revenues, gross profit and margin by SaaS and CPaaS, our two main business lines. This breakdown will allow for a deeper glimpse into our business and is more aligned with how we understand and manage our company, especially following the organizational restructuring announced last June. It also demonstrates that we are effectively a SaaS company as over half of our gross margin already comes from the software business. As we finished up the first half of 2022, Zenvia is smarter and more robust than ever. Our top-line and gross margin results attest that we are on the right path to creating value. Our client base grew 37%, bringing revenues up 50%, while our adjusted gross profit rose 73% and the gross margin jumped 500bps. We just started cross-selling our solutions and tools to a growing client base. R&D expenses also grew to represent about 12% of revenues. We expect these expenses to remain at this level for the next couple of years, following the launch of new products that will significantly leverage our growth and market positioning. And, despite the current uncertain environment and the challenges involving tech companies, we are reaffirming our guidance for the year."  

Key Financial Metrics

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

YoY

H1 2022

H1 2021

YoY

Total Customers

14,740

10,773

36.8 %

14,740

10,773

36.8 %

Net Revenues (BRL MM)

203.9

135.7

50.3 %

401.5

258.3

55.4 %

Adjusted Gross Profit (BRL MM)

77.0

44.6

72.6 %

143.8

78.0

84.3 %

Adjusted Gross Margin

37.8 %

32.9 %

5.0p.p.

35.8 %

30.2 %

5.6p.p.

 

Key operating highlights

  • We unified our portfolio:  Zenvia Attraction, Zenvia Conversion, Zenvia Service and Zenvia Success, unified on our Quantum platform to break down all CX barriers and unlock the true potential for end customers 
  • We closed the Movidesk acquisition on May 2nd, 2022, adding 2,500 customers, with an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of BRL 46 million. We expect to fully integrate Movidesk in a twelve-month period ending May 2023.
  • Integration of D1 and SenseData is moving as expected, with cross-selling solutions being already delivered to some of our customers. We expect to fully integrate these businesses by the end of 2022.
  • Last June, we announced a tactical reorganization of our business structure, with fully-dedicated teams to focus on strengthening its three existing business lines - SaaS, CPaaS, and Consulting – thus allowing for more autonomy when it comes to revenue generation activities.

Our Business Lines 
To better reflect the current stage of our business and align with the recent reorganization of our corporate structure, starting this quarter we will report a revenue breakdown by SaaS and CPaaS, instead of SMS and  Beyond SMS. We believe this change will allow all stakeholders to better understand our business and growth levers.

According to IDC, the total addressable market (TAM) in Latin America for SaaS will be $5.4 billion in 2026, growing from $3.2 billion in 2021, while the CPaaS will grow from $0.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in 2026. Both markets will sum up to $9.0 billion in 2026, from $4.0 billion in 2021.

SaaS Business 
The SaaS business line carries higher gross margins and is the business from where most of our growth will come in the future. During the IPO, we practically only had Zenvia Conversion and communication channels as part of our offering. Twelve months later, Zenvia is talking directly with the marketing and sales departments, acting along the entire customer experience journey. More than half of our margin already comes from our solutions, when nearly three years ago this percentage was zero.

SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics

Q2 2022

H1 2022

Total Customers

6,593

6,593

Net Revenues (BRL MM)

64.5

116.4

Adjusted Gross Margin

68.5 %

66.5 %

Net Revenue Expansion (NRE)

120 %

120 %

According to IDC, Zenvia was already among Latin America's top 10 SaaS players by the end of 2021, with 2.2% of market share. This means we have already changed the customer experience of over 40 million people in LatAm with our SaaS solutions, compared to a total population of 925 million in the region, which means that we can still change the experience of 95% of them.

The Latin American SaaS market is expected to reach US$5.4 billion in value by 2026, with a market size of $2.2 billion, and a CAGR of 12.0% and 19.3%, respectively. Our SaaS revenues have been growing faster than the market as we gain market share. Our products are designed to solve the pains of LatAm businesses, from price point to suitability, giving us a competitive advantage. Our offering competes with global suites that are not tropicalized for local needs and are usually charged in US dollars. Furthermore, our offering off-the shelf promotes an easy adoption and a short sales cycle.

Our SaaS Portfolio 
Since our IPO a year ago, Zenvia has evolved its product portfolio organically and through acquisitions. Our platform now provides four SaaS solutions designed for each phase of customers' journey, starting with the first interaction with the brand and all the way to a continuous relationship with the company.

Solution

Former

Focus

Zenvia Attraction

Zenvia Campaign

Active end-customer acquisition campaigns

Zenvia Conversion

Sirena

Converting leads into sales using multiple communication channels

Zenvia Service

Movidesk

Enabling companies to provide amazing customer service with structured support across multiple channels

Zenvia Success

Sensedata

Enabling companies to continuously engage customers based on their individual context, promoting healthy and long-lasting relationships, transforming data into insights

Our SaaS solutions can be used alone or combined, allowing companies to start a program in a really simple way in a matter of minutes, or they can go all the way to a fully integrated, automated, and intelligent customer journey. We also provide CX Tools that can be used to integrate and automate the customer experiences in various ways. Our main tools are APIs, Bots, Natural-language understanding (NLU) and Docs. The Quantum platform connects all our solutions and tools with the client's systems and processes. Companies can access our platform and start choosing from any solution or tool. As they go deeper into adopting multiple parts of the platform, we can break down all CX barriers and unlock the true potential for end customers.

CPaaS Business

CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics

Q2 2022

H1 2022

Total Customers

8,647

8,647

Net Revenues (BRL MM)

139.4

285.1

Adjusted Gross Margin

22.9 %

22.9 %

The population in Latin America is highly connected and a heavy user of social media and social networks. This leads companies to centralize the communication with end customers through these digital channels, mainly WhatsApp and Instagram, which are the most popular and widely used. Even though SMS is still currently responsible for most of the CPaaS volume in the region, WhatsApp and Instagram are growing at a much faster pace.

To reach the population through multiple channels, companies need to

  • Use communications application programming interfaces (APIs), to enhance customer engagement, notifications, service management, marketing automation and business intelligence applications
  • Apply real-time communications solutions that are easy to create and scalable.
  • Simplify the process of embedding programmable voice and messaging applications, creating cost-effective and agile enterprise cloud applications

    • According to IDC, Zenvia was the top CPaaS player in Latin America by the end of 2021, with 13% of market share. The CPaaS Latin American market is expected to multiply by roughly 3x, reaching $3.1 billion in size and $3.5 billion in TAM by 2026. It means that although the addressable market is expected to continue growing at an accelerated pace, white space is limited. We expect to maintain our leadership position.

    Financial Results

    Consolidated Revenue 
    Consolidated Revenue in Q2 2022 totaled BRL 203.9 million, up 50.3% YoY, reflecting solid organic growth and M&A gains.

    During H1 2022, consolidated revenues amounted to R$401.5 million, up 55.4% YoY, and an organic growth rate of 28.2%. This reflects a higher number of active customers (+37% YoY) and strong growth of our SaaS business. The H1 2022 results fully consolidate D1 and SenseData acquisitions and consider only two months of Movidesk, which jointly contributed with BRL 70.4 million to our consolidated net revenues.

    Profitability 
    Adjusted Gross Profit increased 72.7% in the quarter to BRL 77.0 million, reflecting the strong revenue growth and improved mix, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 500bps to 37.8%. Sequentially, Adjusted Gross Margin was up 400bps due to the better mix of SaaS services and the two-month contribution of Movidesk's acquisition.

    For H1 2022, Adjusted Gross Profit rose 84.3% to BRL 143.8 million, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 570bps to 35.8%.

    Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of the year was negative BRL 22.7 million, including higher R&D expenses and the earn-out expenses related to the acquisitions of SenseData and Sirena. Excluding these expenses, our Normalized EBITDA in H1 2022 was negative BRL 9.0 million.

    Reiterating Guidance



    FY 2022
    Guidance


    Revenue (millions)(1)


    BRL $875 - $925



         Y/Y Growth


    43% - 51%



         Organic Y/Y Growth(2)



    32% - 34%



         CPaaS Revenue



    BRL $600 - $620



         SaaS Revenue



    BRL $275 - $305



    Adjusted Gross Margin


    35.0% - 36.0%



         Y/Y Expansion


    2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p.



         CPaaS Adj Gross Profit


    ~22%



         SaaS Adj Gross Profit


    ~65%










     

    Conference Call 
    The Company will host a webcast on August 16, 2022, at 10:00 am EDT to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here.

    Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.

    Click here to see our full Investor Day Video Presentation or go to our investor relations website, in the events section, at the following link: https://investors.zenvia.com/news-events/company-events/

    Contacts

    Investor Relations

    Caio Figueiredo

    Fernando Schneider

    ir@zenvia.com

    Media Relations – Grayling

    Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com

    Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

     

     

     

     

    About ZENVIA 
    ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker ZENV.

    Forward-Looking Statements 
    The preliminary second quarter operating results set forth above are based solely on currently available information, which is subject to change. These preliminary operating results constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

    SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


    Q2 2022

    H1 2022


    2022

    2021

    Variation

    2022

    2021

    Variation


    (non-audited)

    (non-audited)

    (non-audited)

    (non-audited)


    (in thousands of R$)

    ( %)

    (in thousands of R$)

    ( %)

    Revenue

    203,897

    135,652

    50.3 %

    401,478

    258,345

    55.4 %

    Cost of services

    -137,849

    -94,186

    46.4 %

    -276,006

    -186,586

    47.9 %

    Gross profit

    66,048

    41,466

    59.3 %

    125,472

    71,759

    74.9 %

    Selling and marketing expenses

    -30,771

    -22,822

    34.8 %

    -56,190

    -38,200

    47.1 %

    Administrative expenses

    -39,607

    -14,467

    173.8 %

    -74,340

    -47,189

    57.5 %

    Research and development expenses

    -15,883

    -6,000

    164.7 %

    -29,193

    -11,009

    165.2 %

    Allowance for credit losses

    -1,957

    -1,656

    18.2 %

    -3,997

    -3,246

    23.1 %

    Other income and expenses, net

    -11,826

    -289

    n.m.

    -19,984

    -181

    n.m.

    Operating profit

    -33,996

    -3,768

    802.2 %

    -58,232

    -28,066

    107.5 %

    Finance costs

    -17,860

    -9,310

    91.8 %

    -31,478

    -26,969

    16.7 %

    Finance income

    9,650

    15,739

    -38.7 %

    21,550

    18,665

    15.5 %

    Net finance costs

    -8,210

    6,429

    -227.7 %

    -9,928

    -8,304

    19.6 %

    Loss before income tax and social contribution

    -42,206

    2,661

    n.m.

    -68,160

    -36,370

    87.4 %

    Deferred income tax and social contribution

    10,936

    -969

    -1228.6 %

    15,885

    9,657

    64.5 %

    Current income tax and social contribution

    -703

    -562

    25.1 %

    -723

    -632

    14.4 %

    Loss for the period

    -31,973

    1,130

    n.m.

    -52,998

    -27,345

    93.8 %

     


    Q2

    H1

    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)

    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)

    (in thousands of R$)

    Net cash from (used in) operating activities

    29,843

    18,225

    13,422

    -25,539

    Net cash used in investing activities

    -311,519

    -22,763

    -319,423

    -27,414

    Net cash from (used in) financing activities

    959

    -15,742

    -135,207

    68,031

    Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

    9,279

    937

    -20,864

    1,412

    Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

    -271,438

    -19,343

    -462,072

    16,490

     

    (in thousands of R$)

    June 30, 2021

    (non-audited)

    December 31, 2021

    (audited)

    June 30, 2022

    (non-audited)

    Assets




    Current assets

    216,850

    766,059

    309,142

    Cash and cash equivalents

    76,469

    582,231

    120,159

    Trade and other receivables

    99,798

    142,407

    150,792

    Tax assets

    8,602

    15,936

    25,840

    Derivative and Financial instruments

    -

    74

    -

    Prepayments

    8,774

    20,918

    4,645

    Other assets

    2,207

    4,493

    7,706

    Advances to Acquisitions

    21,000

    -

    -





    Non-current assets

    287,172

    1,077,790

    1,581,499

    Tax assets

    138

    112

    170

    Prepayments

    2,224

    2,271

    3,097

    Interest earning bank deposits

    -

    7,005

    7,509

    Property, plant and equipment

    11,621

    15,732

    21,733

    Intangible assets and goodwill

    273,189

    1,050,357

    1,532,490

    Deferred Tax Assets

    -

    2,276

    16,415

    Other Assets

    -

    37

    85





    Total assets

    504,022

    1,843,849

    1,890,641

     

     

    (in thousands of R$)

    June 30, 2021

    (non-audited)

    December 31, 2021

    (audited)

    June 30, 2022

    (non-audited)

    Liabilities




    Current liabilities

    242,527

    429,883

    418,165

    Loans and borrowings

    43,521

    64,415

    68,906

    Trade and other payables

    102,945

    144,424

    182,319

    Liabilities from acquisitions

    68,281

    176,069

    100,791

    Tax liabilities

    8,972

    15,736

    15,307

    Employee benefits

    16,863

    21,926

    34,426

    Lease liabilities

    1,118

    2,220

    2,203

    Deferred revenue

    -

    4,582

    13,756

    Taxes to be paid in installments

    -

    511

    457

    Derivative and Financial Instruments

    827

    -

    -





    Non-current liabilities

    171,466

    210,764

    325,675

    Liabilities from acquisitions

    27,917

    60,220

    191,199

    Trade and other payables

    1,990

    936

    715

    Loans and borrowings

    125,706

    143,723

    129,132

    Lease liabilities

    1,125

    2,038

    3,662

    Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks

    1,590

    1,369

    419

    Deferred tax liabilities

    13,138

    1,756

    -

    Taxes to be paid in installments

    -

    722

    548





    Equity

    90,029

    1,203,202

    1,146,801

    Capital

    6

    957,523

    957,524

    Reserves

    87,760

    226,599

    258,149

    Translation reserve

    520

    34,638

    -

    Accumulated losses

    1,743

    (15,558)

    (68,540)

    Non-controlling interests

    -

    -

    (331)

    Total equity and liabilities

    504,022

    1,843,849

    1,890,641

     


    Q2

    H1


    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)

    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)


    (in thousands of R$)

    Gross profit

    66,048

    41,466

    125,472

    71,759

    (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations

    10,969

    3,142

    18,377

    6,284

    Non-GAAP GrossProfit

    77,017

    44,608

    143,849

    78,043

    Revenue

    203,897

    135,652

    401,478

    258,345

    Grossmargin

    32.4 %

    30.6 %

    31.3 %

    27.8 %

    Non-GAAP GrossMargin

    37.8 %

    32.9 %

    35.8 %

    30.2 %

     


    Q2

    H1


    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)

    2022

    (non-audited)

    2021

    (non-audited)


    (in thousands of R$)

    EBITDA

    -22,660

    4,540

    -24,743

    -11,766

    (+) Expenses related to IPO grants

    1,394

    -5,044

    2,035

    1,951

    Adjusted EBITDA

    -21,266

    -504

    -22,708

    -9,815

     


    Interest
    (% p.a.)

    June 30, 2022

    December 31, 2021

    June 30, 2021

                                                                                           (in thousands of R$)

    Working capital

    From CDI +2.40%
    to CDI + 5.46%
    and Fixed
    Between 8.60%
    and 12.95%

    153,038

    163,138

    169,227

    Debentures

    18.16 %

    45,000

    45,000

    Total


    198,038

    208,138

    169,227

     

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-reports-q2-2022-results-301606050.html

    SOURCE Zenvia

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Zenvia Incorporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten