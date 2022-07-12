|
12.07.2022 15:00:00
Zenvia to Host Investor Day in New York on July 26, 2022
Agenda includes a panel on future trends with IDC
SÃO PAULO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, invites the market to its first Investor Day to be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in New York City, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at Nasdaq.
Cassio Bobsin, CEO, Shay Chor, CFO, and all C-level members will be present. Presentations will be focused on the Company's long-term plan and how it envisions the future of CX, including a panel with IDC, a leading market research firm focused on analyzing future trends. Attendees will be able to see product demos and speak to management at the Nasdaq rooftop.
Investors and analysts are invited to register for the event at https://www.zenviainvestorday.com, where a more detailed agenda and leadership profiles is provided.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Media Relations – RPMA Comunicação
Nathália Nascimento - (13) 99189-3477 - nathalia.nascimento@rpmacomunicacao.com.br
Amanda Amorim - amanda.amorim@rpmacomunicacao.com.br
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-to-host-investor-day-in-new-york-on-july-26-2022-301584786.html
SOURCE ZENVIA Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zenvia Incorporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.22
|Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Zenvia A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zenvia A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.03.22
|Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
17.11.21
|Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Zenvia Incorporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zenvia Incorporation Registered Shs -A-
|2,14
|3,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.