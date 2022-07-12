Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.07.2022 15:00:00

Zenvia to Host Investor Day in New York on July 26, 2022

Agenda includes a panel on future trends with IDC

SÃO PAULO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, invites the market to its first Investor Day to be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in New York City, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at Nasdaq.

Cassio Bobsin, CEO, Shay Chor, CFO, and all C-level members will be present. Presentations will be focused on the Company's long-term plan and how it envisions the future of CX, including a panel with IDC, a leading market research firm focused on analyzing future trends. Attendees will be able to see product demos and speak to management at the Nasdaq rooftop. 

Investors and analysts are invited to register for the event at https://www.zenviainvestorday.com, where a more detailed agenda and leadership profiles is provided.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@zenvia.com

Media Relations – RPMA Comunicação

Nathália Nascimento - (13) 99189-3477 - nathalia.nascimento@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

Amanda Amorim - amanda.amorim@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenvia-to-host-investor-day-in-new-york-on-july-26-2022-301584786.html

SOURCE ZENVIA Inc.

