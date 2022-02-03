ZenWTR Sets New Sustainability Milestone As World's First Beverage Brand To Receive Prestigious Plastic Negative Certification

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR ®, the premium alkaline water and world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, today announced it has become the first beverage brand in the world to receive the Plastic Negative Brand Certification from the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX). With this milestone, ZenWTR has committed to making its entire portfolio plastic negative and supporting programs that recover and recycle at least 200 percent of its annual plastic footprint for 2021 and onward.

In addition to producing its bottles using only 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, which supports the growth of global recycling rates and helps clean at-risk coastal environments, ZenWTR is enabling the removal of additional plastic waste from natural environments through its Plastic Negative Certification. This is yet another step the brand is taking to make a positive impact beyond their own footprint and ultimately leave the world in a better place.

"We are constantly working to push the envelope with disruptive sustainability practices," said Lance Collins, founder of ZenWTR. "The use of PPE and other pandemic-related challenges have accelerated the global issue of plastic waste, so it was more important than ever for us to work toward this accomplishment, which helps to support the increase of global recycling efforts [SOURCE: PNAS ]. We are excited to take this next step with our amazing partner, PCX, as the first Plastic Negative Beverage brand in the world."

In addition to sourcing ocean-bound plastic from at-risk coastal environments in Indonesia, Thailand and Ecuador, ZenWTR is also supporting local recycling programs through its partnership with PCX in vulnerable areas most-affected by plastic pollution. One such program is the Aling Tindera collections program in the Philippines that incentivizes female market owners to turn their stores into local collection points for post-consumer plastic waste, paying local collectors cash in exchange for recovered plastics which are then sold to local recycling plants. This program increases recycling rates and closes the recycling loop while providing economic opportunity to plastic collectors and store owners alike.

"The plastic crisis is something our organization has worked to reverse by helping businesses to offset their plastic footprint, with investments that directly aid efforts to increase global recycling," said Patrick Baskin, Director of Development at Plastic Credit Exchange. "We are thrilled to grant ZenWTR their Plastic Negative Certification. As the first beverage to receive this accolade, we're beyond impressed by their constant effort to take positive steps forward."

"I've always said that when you become a surfer, it's an obligation to take care of the environment at the same time," said Kelly Slater, ZenWTR investor and surfing world champion. "That's why I have chosen to invest in ZenWTR and support their mission and their achievement as the first Certified Plastic Negative beverage."

As ZenWTR continues to work toward its goal of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025, the brand has also received recognition for its accomplishments through a number of noteworthy sustainability awards in the last year: the Business Intelligence group's 2020 Sustainable Company of the Year Award and 2021 BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, plus the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award.

To learn more about ZenWTR, visit www.zenwtr.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact sales@zenwtr.com.

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean, vapor-distilled, alkaline hydration, while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2020 and is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to 5 certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. Additionally, 1% of the company's total sales directly supports charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments, as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has been recognized with Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Sustainable Company of the Year Award and 2021 BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, and BevNET's Best of 2020 Award for Best Packaging Design and in 2022, became the world's first beverage to be Certified Plastic Negative. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sport cap and 500ml. Its products can be purchased on www.zenwtr.com and found at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, Kroger Banners, Albertsons Companies' Banners, Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, ExtraMile, QuikTrip, Wawa and more.

About Plastic Credit Exchange

PCX is the world's first global, non-profit, fully integrated plastic offset platform. PCX offers a seamless, traceable and effective solution to offsetting post-consumer plastics responsibly. Its mission is to reverse the damage done by plastic waste, particularly in vulnerable areas, and build a future where no plastic waste winds up in nature.

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

zenwtr@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenwtr-sets-new-sustainability-milestone-as-worlds-first-beverage-brand-to-receive-prestigious-plastic-negative-certification-301474488.html

SOURCE ZenWTR