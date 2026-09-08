Zeo Energy Signs Collaboration Deal With Fulcrum Point

(RTTNews) - U.S. solar and storage provider Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a co-development and collaboration agreement with Fulcrum Point Holdings to jointly pursue power projects in the Mountain West.

The agreement designates Zeo as Fulcrum's primary source for design and development of short- and long-duration energy storage assets, as well as commercial solar systems for select projects. The framework is non-exclusive, with binding obligations to be set through future definitive agreements.

Zeo said the collaboration will allow it to deploy engineering and long-duration storage capabilities acquired with Heliogen, Inc., while gaining access to Fulcrum's natural-gas development expertise for select behind-the-meter projects. The companies aim to improve project economics, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and accelerate reliable power delivery for commercial and industrial customers.

As part of initial cooperation, Zeo will provide design and development services for energy storage assets supporting Fulcrum's gas-fired power project near Brigham City, Utah. The contemplated storage solution is expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions per megawatt-hour delivered, while providing fast-response reserve, peak-output augmentation and ramp-control capabilities.

The collaboration positions both companies to support growing U.S. power demand from manufacturing, industrial and computing customers, including data centers. Utah's "Operation Gigawatt" strategy, announced in 2024, calls for doubling the state's generation capacity over ten years through an all-of-the-above mix including gas, geothermal, renewables, storage and next-generation nuclear.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Zeo Energy are currently losing 2.42 percent, changing hands at $0.2381.