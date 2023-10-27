ZERO BREEZE Launches Mark 3: The Revolutionary Portable AC for Outdoors on Indiegogo

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO BREEZE, a leading innovator with a 7-year history in the outdoor portable cooling industry proudly announces the launch of its newest product, the Mark 3 AC. The campaign kicked off on October 25th and astonishingly surpassed its funding goal by 350% within the first 24 hours.

Proven Track Record

The Mark 2, the predecessor of the Mark 3, has been indispensable in the professional motor racing scene, chosen by almost all teams in the IndyCar series to keep their drivers cool.

Off-road enthusiasts using rooftop tents also consider the Mark 2 to be a 'game-changing' device that enhances their outdoor sleeping experience.

Why Outdoor AC?

Heat can hold people back from fully enjoying their outdoor adventures or completing their work efficiently. ZERO BREEZE offers them comfort and safety with unique one-hand pickup air conditioners where traditional cooling solutions fall short.

Introducing Mark 3

The Mark 3 is not just another portable AC; it's a powerhouse designed for the outdoors. With an impressive cooling capacity of 5,280 BTU, perfect for campers, van dwellers, overlanding enthusiasts, and semi-truck drivers.

Key Features

Enhanced Cooling: Doubles the cooling capacity from the previous generation, boasting 5,280 BTU.

Unrivaled Portability: Despite its power, the Mark 3 remains compact, measuring just 22" x 10" x 12" and weighing 19.8 lbs.

Versatile Modes: Choose from seven unique modes to tailor your comfort: Rocket, Cool, Sleep, Fan, Dry, Care, and Heating.

Intelligent Thermostat: Offers a dual thermostat option for personalized comfort.

Improved Drainage: Features an upgraded drainage system that is not reliant on gravity.

Off-Grid Capabilities: Compatible with various power sources, including an AC 500W Adapter, Mark 3 Batteries, and a 500W MPPT solar setup.

Special Offer: Get ready for Black Friday with the Mark 3 available at an exclusive early bird price of $899 on Indiegogo until December 9, 2023 – a significant reduction from its retail price of $1,299.

About ZERO BREEZE

With a 7-year legacy of innovation, ZERO BREEZE has been revolutionizing outdoor comfort. From the groundbreaking Mark 1, world's coolest portable AC in 2016 to the Mark 2 with self developed dual-cylinder soda can compressor, in 2019, its products have served a global market spanning over 40 countries and areas.

Link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zero-breeze-mark-3-revolutionary-portable-ac#/

https://www.zerobreeze.com/

