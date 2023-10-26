Zero Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks is proud to announce that it was named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: "Most Innovative in Micro-segmentation."

Zero Networks Wins Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Micro-segmentation

The Cyber Defense Awards are in their 11th year and the winners were announced today at CyberDefenseCon 2023, an invitation-only event that is a gathering of CDM's named Top Global CISOs.

"We're thrilled and honored to win this award," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Networks. "We knew the competition would be tough and that the judging would be comprehensive, given the panel included leading infosec experts from around the globe."

"Zero Networks embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks provides a simple, unified Zero Trust platform for secure remote connectivity, identity segmentation, and software-defined segmentation for any asset. The Zero Networks product suite enables comprehensive network and identity security, for enterprises of any size, via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation, granular identity segmentation and advanced ZTNA solutions. Visit www.zeronetworks.com to learn more.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-networks-named-winner-of-the-coveted-top-infosec-innovator-awards-for-2023-301968830.html

SOURCE Zero Networks Inc.