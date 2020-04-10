ZEROD Jacket Moves to Crowdfunding on Indiegogo after Raising over $215,000 on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After raising more than $215,000 on Kickstarter, more than 10 times its campaign goal, crowdfunding for the versatile ZEROD Jacket continues on Indiegogo InDemand.

"We want to thank everyone who made our campaign a success, and we expect even more crowdfunders will discover ZEROD on Indiegogo," said ZEROD Co-founder Margaret Byrd. "Our success on Kickstarter serves as a strong validation for our trench coat style performance jacket, which can be worn for nearly any activity and any time of the year – whether you're wearing it to commute to work, go out on the town…and especially when traveling."

With the name of the jacket derived from zero and 'D' for 'Down,' ZEROD provides extra warmth through its detachable inner jacket – which is filled with synthetic down that is 100 percent animal free. Inspired by the detachable liners of performance jackets, ZEROD can block harsh winds and rain while providing essential warmth when needed.

ZEROD features include:



10 spacious pockets

A removable hood that adds extra protection during bad weather and can be easily taken off to transform ZEROD into a trench coat

An Eco Bionic coating, free of poly-fluorinated (PFC) man-made chemicals, and a Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) membrane that repels water with no added chemicals, which keeps the wearer dry for over an hour – even in heavy rain.

Comes with a detachable inner jacket featuring "THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade, a compelling new generation of recycled synthetic fiber engineered for down replacement, which is Global Recycle Standard (GRS) approved and made from 100 percent recycled PET fiber.

An extremely soft laminated outer shell and fleece inner fabric that blocks harsh winds and rain while providing essential warmth – also giving it the look and feel of a trench coat.

The use of highly conductive Graphene, which makes up 100 percent of the jacket's TPU (membrane), to protect against electrostatic discharges (Anti-Static), especially in cold and dry weather

"At Texlab, we partner with the world's leading textile suppliers to integrate cutting-edge technology into our products, including Graphene…which gave us a natural method that we use in ZEROD," Byrd said. "Graphene regulates skin temperature and increases it by an average of 2°C by evenly spreading heat from the warmer parts of your body, like your chest and back, to the other colder parts of the body. The Graphene Membrane actually makes you 'feel cooler' in warm/hot temperatures due to the heat conductive feature – which spreads the heat from warmer to colder sections of the insulated areas, and vice versa."

Also, while sweat contains bacteria that quickly grows and makes the clothes smell, graphene is bacteriostatic – and acts as a natural odor inhibitor.

Byrd says the idea for the jacket originated with a close friend, an entrepreneur and outdoor enthusiast, who found his closet was half filled with trench coat style jackets for work and the other half were performance jackets for leisure activities.

"The trench coats didn't hold up well in the cold or rain, while the performance jackets did not match business attire and made him look unprofessional – which are the two features we integrated into ZEROD," Byrd said.

For more information and to pre-order, visit the ZEROD Jacket Campaign Page on Indiegogo InDemand.

SOURCE ZEROD