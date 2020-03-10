Zerod, the Performance Jacket with the Look of a Trench Coat, Launches on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texlab, which partners with the world's leading textile suppliers to integrate cutting-edge technology into its products, has introduced its new Zerod Jacket on Kickstarter.

The performance jacket also offers the look of a stylish and trendy Trench Coat design so it can be worn at the office, out on the town, or during leisure activities. Zerod is also designed to block harsh winds and rain while providing essential warmth – featuring a detachable inner jacket, so it can be worn during any season.

According to Zerod Co-founder Margaret Byrd, the name of the jacket is derived from zero 'd' for 'down,' since the extra warmth from the detachable inner jacket is filled with synthetic down that is 100 percent animal-free.

"The idea for the jacket came from a friend who is an entrepreneur and outdoor enthusiast, who found his closet was half filled with trench coat style jackets and the other half were performance jackets that he wore for leisure activities," Byrd said. "However, the trench coats didn't hold up well in the cold or heavy rain when he was working, while the performance jackets did not match the suit and tie look and made him look unprofessional. So, inspired by the detachable liners of the performance jackets, which are integrated into the design, the resulting Zerod is a truly multifunctional jacket that can be worn during nearly any activity and any time of the year."

Zerod features include:



10 spacious pockets.

A removable hood that adds extra protection during bad weather and can be easily taken off to transform Zerod into a trench coat.

An Eco Bionic coating, free of poly-fluorinated (PFC) man-made chemicals, and a Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) membrane that repels water with no added chemicals, which keeps the wearer dry for over an hour – even in heavy rain.

Comes with a detachable inner jacket featuring "THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade, a compelling new generation of recycled synthetic fiber engineered for down replacement, which is Global Recycle Standard (GRS) approved and made from 100 percent recycled PET fiber.

An extremely soft laminated outer shell and fleece inner fabric that blocks harsh winds and rain while providing essential warmth – also giving it the look and feel of a trench coat.

The use of highly conductive Graphene, which makes up 100 percent of the jacket's TPU (membrane), to protect against electrostatic discharges (Anti-Static), especially in cold and dry weather.

"Graphene is one of the natural methods that is used to regulate skin temperature and increase it by an average of 2°C by evenly spreading heat from the warmer parts of your body, like your chest and back, to the other colder parts of the body," Byrd said. "The Graphene Membrane actually makes you "feel cooler" in warm/hot temperatures due to the heat conductive feature – which spreads the heat from warmer to colder sections of the insulated areas, and vice versa."

Also, while sweat contains bacteria that quickly grows and makes the clothes smell, graphene is bacteriostatic.

"By using Graphene, bacteria can't grow or reproduce on its surface, making Zerod anti-bacteria and anti-odor," Byrd said. "We are not the first ones to apply graphene technology to a jacket, we are truly the first company to bring to the market at the lowest price."

For more information about the new jacket that outperforms most of the ultra-light jackets on the market, visit the Zerod Jacket Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

SOURCE Zerod