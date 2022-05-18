Zeta Energy completes conversion to C Corporation

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy announced today that it has successfully completed its conversion to a C Corporation. CEO Charles Maslin noted, "It has taken several months of effort to achieve this milestone. We would like to especially thank our CFO, Michael Zemble for his hard work and guidance through our corporate conversion process."

Zeta Energy's CFO Michael Zemble added, "Building out our corporate structure and administrative infrastructure are both necessary complements to advances in technology and scalability as we head towards our Series B funding round later this year."

Zeta Energy was founded in 2014 to create breakthrough battery technology that is expected to enable dramatic improvements in electric vehicles and grid energy storage, as well as many other applications. Zeta's technology uses no nickel, cobalt, manganese, or graphite, obviating the need for battery materials that have been subject to extreme volatility in pricing and availability. All of Zeta Energy's materials can be sourced close to its manufacturing locations, relieving it from dependence on international supply chain constraints.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

