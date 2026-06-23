Zeta Global Stock Gains 7% On Strategic AI Partnership With Palantir

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares rose 6.56 percent, gaining $1.21 to $19.66 on Tuesday, after the company announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to develop an enterprise AI infrastructure platform that combines operational intelligence, customer intelligence, and marketing execution.

The stock is currently trading at $19.66, compared with its previous close of $18.45 on the New York Stock Exchange. During the session, shares opened at $19.52 and traded between $19.26 and $20.50. Trading volume reached 4.66 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 8.69 million shares.

The collaboration will integrate Palantir's Foundry platform with Zeta's AI-powered marketing technology, positioning the company to expand its capabilities in agentic and data-driven marketing. Under the partnership, Zeta plans to rearchitect its Data Cloud on Palantir Foundry, while its AI-powered Athena platform will leverage broader enterprise data to deliver real-time marketing insights and decision-making.

Zeta's 52-week range is $13.74 to $25.95.