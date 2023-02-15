ZetaDisplay gives notice that the condition for voluntary total redemption of its outstanding bonds has been satisfied

Malmö, 15 February 2023

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (the "Issuer”) confirms that the financing condition contained in the notice of conditional redemption given on 1 February 2023 to all holders of its SEK 300 million senior unsecured bonds with maturity in March 2023 (ISIN: SE0013109568) (the "2019/2023 Bonds”) has been satisfied.

In the notice of conditional redemption dated 1 February 2023 from the Issuer to the holders of the 2019/2023 Bonds (the "Redemption Notice”), the Issuer notified the holders of the 2019/2023 Bonds of its intention to redeem the 2019/2023 Bonds, subject to the settlement of senior secured bonds of SEK 300 million (the "Condition”).

The Issuer hereby confirms that the Condition has been satisfied through the settlement of senior secured bonds of SEK 300 million with maturity in February 2026 (ISIN: SE0018742488) and that the Issuer will redeem the 2019/2023 Bonds on 27 February 2023 (the "Redemption Date”). Consequently, as notified in the Redemption Notice, the record date will be 20 February 2023.

The 2019/2023 Bonds will accordingly be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price of equivalent to the sum of the nominal amount of the 2019/2023 Bonds and accrued but unpaid interest on the 2019/2023 Bonds up to and including the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2019/2023 Bonds.

20 February 2023 will be the last day for trading of the 2019/2023 Bonds and the 2019/2023 Bonds are expected to be delisted on that date.

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14.00 CET on 15 February 2023.

For further information please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

E-Mail: per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Michael van Straten, CFO

E-Mail: michael.vanstraten@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

E-Mail: robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior at the time of decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö and employs approx 220 employees in offices in Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. In total, the company manages over 80,000 installations in more than 50 markets. ZetaDisplay is owned by the British investment company Hanover Investors.

More information at www.zetadisplay.com and www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com

Attachment