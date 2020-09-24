ZetrOZ Systems' Sam® Technology Provides Safer Alternative to Opioids for Pain Management

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instead of turning to potentially addictive and dangerous opioid medications, individuals suffering from chronic pain can now leverage the power of ZetrOZ Systems' Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) technology to accelerate natural healing. sam® has been funded by the U.S. federal government to treat chronic pain and reduce the need for surgeries.

sam® is a bioregenerative, FDA-cleared medical product developed and manufactured in the USA. The technology can be easily worn during daily activity for up to four hours per day, providing accelerated, natural healing at the molecular level.

"The wearable technology has helped elite athletes return to the field, and it has helped both soldiers and veterans with arthritis, chronic pain, and post-surgical recovery," said Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "It is a much safer and much more natural approach to pain treatment than the usage of opioids, which can come with damaging side effects in addition to being potentially addictive."

sam® is used by over 75% of injured professional athletes in the USA, and the sam® wearable ultrasound is available for all active duty U.S. military families and U.S. Veterans through the national network of VA Healthcare Centers.

"The sam® device is helping to reduce my shoulder problems as it did before. Sometimes, after a tiring day when my shoulder is aching, I'll apply it in the evening to help reduce the discomfort, enabling me to get a more comfortable night's sleep," said David Gullet, Vice President of Rehab Solutions.

"In less than two weeks of sam® treatment, there was a noticeable reduction in my severe shoulder pain. After eight weeks of daily therapy over my partial tear, I regained full range of motion, functionality and could sleep through the night," said Paul Plough, President of Service Master.

sam® products and wearable non-invasive treatments are covered by most insurance carriers to help you get back to life, work and living pain-free. To learn more about the full line of sam® Products by ZetrOZ Systems, please visit https://samrecover.com/.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

