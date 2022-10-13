Zeus Financial, LLC Designated a Minority Business Enterprise

MBE Designation Reflects the Organization's Ongoing Commitment to Foster Talent from Diverse Backgrounds

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Financial, LLC (member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC), a Boca Raton-based broker-dealer that provides price discovery and best execution and engages in new issue distribution of a broad range of fixed income securities, was recently awarded the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) designation by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) in August 2022.

"I'm proud to be part of an organization that creates pathways for talented individuals – including minorities and women – to learn from some of the best in the industry."

Zeus Financial's MBE designation is special among broker-dealers who seek to provide liquidity in fixed income investment products for institutional buyers. "The firm has been diverse since its founding in 2017," notes finance industry veteran and CEO Vincent "Vince" Butkevits. He adds, "We represent diverse backgrounds with a range of experience and expertise in the fixed income arena. Investing our time and knowledge in the next generation of traders will help us all grow stronger together."

Zeus is an employee-owned company with an average of 20+ years' experience among its traders and over 100+ years' combined experience in the C-suite alone. The company has much to offer the next generation of traders and financial professionals seeking to build generational wealth. Our commitment to diversity is displayed through Zeus' founding members: Chief Compliance Officer Ralph Achille is Haitian American, EVP MBS Trading Steven Hampton is of Latin American ancestry, Managing Director Pardeep Kumar is of Indian/Asian American heritage, and Majority Owner/Board Member Leticia Butkevits is of Puerto Rican descent.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer Gary Galarpe, who is Filipino American, believes that "the MBE designation is emblematic of Zeus Financial's ongoing push to find great talent." He also comments that, "I'm proud to be part of an organization that creates pathways for talented individuals – including minorities and women – to learn from some of the best in the industry."

Zeus Financial's enduring commitment to their MBE designation and to diversity will be on full display as their business continues to grow and be recognized in the financial community. Zeus strives to become an industry leader and epitomize the role that minority-owned broker-dealers should command in the fixed income trading business for years to come.

About Zeus Financial LLC

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with offices in New York, NY and Charlotte, NC, Zeus Financial, LLC (member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC) is a registered broker-dealer engaged in the wholesale distribution of a broad range of fixed income securities. Zeus seeks to offer both liquidity and new issue distribution to all of its institutional accounts in Mortgage-Backed Securities, Municipal Bonds, CDs and Structured Products. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise, Zeus is committed to finding the best talent to support its continued growth and innovation. For more information, visit www.zeusbd.com.

