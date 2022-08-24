|
24.08.2022 17:00:00
Zeus Living Unveils First-Ever FlexLiving with Pets Report
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living, a leading property management and hospitality platform, today unveiled its inaugural FlexLiving with Pets Report ahead of National Dog Day on August 26. Based on proprietary data, the report shares the best time of year to be on the move with animals and the top pet-friendly destinations in the U.S.
"Many of our residents bring their pets during extended stays, and that percentage is only growing," said Anni Jones, Director of PR at Zeus Living. "Working from anywhere is a trend that's here to stay, which means people increasingly want to bring their family — including furry companions — when relocating, embarking on a workcation, or experiencing a new city. We wanted to help them plan their next stay with pet needs in mind."
McKinsey's American Opportunity Survey released in late-June stated that 92 million U.S. workers, amounting to 58%, work remotely at least part time, while 35% can work remotely whenever they want. In the same month, a study commissioned by Zeus Living reported 67% of survey respondents plan to live and work from a new destination in 2022.
Takeaways from the report include:
Zeus Living designs and manages modern homes that can be rented for 30 days or longer across more than 125 destinations in the U.S. Through its leading technology platform and the expertise of dedicated hospitality professionals around the country, Zeus Living strives to help people live well, and on their own terms. Zeus Living drives revenue for owners while taking care of their properties, and delivers unparalleled support to residents, ensuring memorable experiences wherever they choose to stay. To date, Zeus Living has raised over $150 million in capital from leading investors and hosted more than 40,000 residents for 1.7 million nights. For more information, visit zeusliving.com or follow @zeusliving on Twitter.
