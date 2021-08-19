(ZEV) Lightning eMotors Inc. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Lightning eMotors, Inc (NYSE: ZEV).

On August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Lightning eMotors started trading on the NYSE on May 7, 2021 following a SPAC transaction with GigCapital3.

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell 16%, August 17, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Lightning eMotors shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

