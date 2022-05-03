+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 13:03:00

Zhangmen Education Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.zhangmenedu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Zhangmen Education Inc., No.1666 North Sichuan Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai 200080, People's Republic of China.

About Zhangmen Education Inc.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) is a leading online education company in China providing quality-oriented education to students and on-campus education services to educational institutions. Over the years, the Company has successfully garnered wide recognition in the industry and established "Zhangmen" as a trusted online education brand. For more information, please visit ir.zhangmenedu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhangmen Education Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zhangmen.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: zhangmen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: zhangmen@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhangmen-education-inc-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301538286.html

SOURCE Zhangmen Education Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zhangmen Education Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Zhangmen Education Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen