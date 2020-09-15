Zhejiang Digital Service Trade Virtual Expo - Maritime Service in East Asia Session 2020 launched

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2020, the opening ceremony of Zhejiang Digital Service Trade Virtual Expo – Maritime Service in East Asia Session 2020 went live online. This virtual expo is hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and organized by Zhejiang Time's International Exhibition & Service Co., Ltd., in conjunction with Informa Markets. Around 30 maritime enterprises and 30 high-quality buyers from East Asia are participating in the virtual expo and the matching campaign.

The following VIPs joined in the ceremony and delivered speeches online.

- Mr. Michael Duck，Executive Vice President-Asia, Informa Markets / Group Chief Representative in China, Informa PLC

- Mr. Sunny Ho, MH, JP, Fellow, Member of Maritime and Port Development Committee, Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board / Executive Director, Hong Kong Shippers' Council

- Mr. Wang Xin, Deputy Director of the General Office of Zhoushan International Maritime Service Base

- Mr. Yuan Chaobin, Technical and Commercial Supervisor of Yangfan Group Co., Ltd.

On behalf of Informa Markets, Mr. Michael Duck kicked off the opening ceremony. Being the world's leading B2B exhibition organizer, Informa Markets represents numerous international brands involved in global maritime exhibitions, such as Marintec China, Seatrade, Sea Japan, Bariship, INMEX and others. Boasting abundant buyer resources, it is an important exchange and trading platform in the field of global marine economy. Michael said in his speech that the "Zhejiang Digital Service Trade Virtual Expo – Maritime Service in East Asia Session 2020" responded thoughtfully to the needs of the maritime industry. Relying on the rich and high-quality buyer resources of Informa Markets, this virtual expo would provide an idea platform for buyers from East Asia to source maritime technologies, and products and services made in China. Meanwhile, dynamic display models, such as online show rooms, video demonstrations, and live meetings, have improved the supply-demand efficiency of cross-broader e-commerce, encouraging the establishment of a cooperative international trade market.

Sunny Ho delivered a speech on "A New Normal in Global Supply Chain during the Epidemic of COVID-19". He outlined the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain, logistics industry, shipping industry, and even global trade patterns. In addition, he offered an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and challenges brought by the epidemic.

Representing the organizer, Mr. Wang Xin gave a speech titled "Promote China (Zhoushan) International Maritime Service Base with High Quality". He outlined three aspects of the present situation and future development trends of the maritime industry in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China — national strategy, the situation of Zhoushan port and the construction of an international maritime service base.

Last but not least, Mr. Yuan Chaobin shared his insights on "The Impacts of COVID-19 on the Shipbuilding Industry". According to Mr. Yuan, with the spread of the virus worldwide, the impact on China's shipbuilding industry has shifted from an internal problem of work resumption to an external problem of market demand contracting as well as supply chain disruption. He provided several suggestions to Chinese shipbuilders on how to comprehensively strengthen their positions and survive the increasingly fierce competition between global shipbuilding industries.

