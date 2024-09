Zhihu Launches All Cash Tender To Buy Back Upto 46.9 Mln Class A Shares For HK$9.11/Share; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH), Monday announced that the company has commenced all cash tender offers to buy back upto 46.9 million class A ordinary shares, including American depository shares, at HK$9.11 per share, totaling HK$427.5 million, equivalent to $54.8 million.

The offers include a U.S. offer and a non-U.S. offer, which will expire on October 30.

Currently, Zhihu's stock is climbing 4.82 percent, to $3.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.