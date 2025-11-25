Zhih a Aktie

WKN DE: A2QSBN / ISIN: US98955N1081

25.11.2025 10:46:31

Zhihu: Q3 Non-GAAP Operating Loss Narrows By 16.3%; On Track To Achieve FY Non-GAAP Breakeven

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH) reported a third-quarter net loss of RMB 46.7 million compared with a loss of RMB 9.0 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.58, compared with a loss of RMB 0.11. Adjusted net loss was RMB 21.0 million compared with a loss of RMB 13.1 million. Adjusted loss from operations narrowed by 16.3% to RMB 73.5 million from RMB 87.8 million.

Total revenues were RMB 658.9 million, compared with RMB 845.0 million in the same period of 2024. Average monthly subscribing members were 14.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

"We are firmly on track to achieve full-year non-GAAP breakeven, with solid progress made during the quarter," said Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

