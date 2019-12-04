04.12.2019 02:33:00

Zhongliang Holdings Group (2772.HK) Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY, Exceeded Full Year Sales Target

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the"Group"; Stock Code: 2772) announced the certain unaudited operating statistics of the Group for November 2019.

Contracted Sales

Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY Exceeded Full Year Sales Target

From January to November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales (including those from joint ventures and associated companies) of approximately RMB130.5 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% and contracted GFA of approximately 12,441,000 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 42%. From January to November 2019, contracted ASP was approximately RMB10,500 /sq.m.

In November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB16.0 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 131% and contracted GFA of approximately 1,491,500 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 122%. The contracted ASP amounted to approximately RMB10,700 /sq.m.

News Updates

Zhongliang Holdings was included in "Hang Seng Composite and LargeCap & MidCap Index" and "Stock Connect" in the results of the 2019Q3 review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, with effect from 9 December this year. The Group met the requirements of the HKEx for market capitalization and turnover in a short period of time which indicated a strong endorsement of international capital markets for Zhongliang Holdings.

On 8th November, Shanghai Zhongliang Real Estate Group Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongliang Holdings, was assigned "AA+" corporate credit rating with "Stable" outlook by United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. United Ratings believes that the Company has wide business layout with rich development experience and diversified projects. The Company has initiated a regional transformation targeting at second-tier cities to counteract any cycle-driven risks in the industry since 2018. With the completion of Company's ongoing and proposed projects, the increase of sales, delivery area and carry-over income, United Ratings is confident that the Company will operate well.

Land Acquisition

From January to November in 2019, the Group added a total of 129 land parcels, with an aggregate land premium of approximately RMB71.1 billion.

Table below is the November land acquisition:

Project

City

City level

Province

Region

Land Cost
(RMB10,000)

Site Area
(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark
(sq.m.)

Average
Land Cost
(RMB/sq.m.) 

Land No. P (2019) 137 at Dongxihu District, Wuhan City

Wuhan

Second-tier

Hubei

Western Taiwan Straits

92,460

51,270

143,556

6,441

Land at Xueyuan Road South and Qinfeng Road East, Chengdong Area, Yunlong District, Xuzhou City

Xuzhou

Third-tier

Jiangsu

Yangtze River Delta

89,700

132,534

376,533

2,382

Land No. 9 at Wanghua Urban Village, Dadong District, Shenyang City

Shenyang

Second-tier

Liaoning

Pan-Bohai Rim

80,412

65,911

131,823

6,100

Land at East of Lougongjiang, Yuecheng District, Shaoxing

Shaoxing

Third-tier

Zhejiang

Yangtze River Delta

123,800

79,629

154,316

8,022

Land No. 1 at West of Longzhu North Road, Ruijin Central Area, Ganzhou City

Ganzhou

Third-tier

Jiangxi

Western Taiwan Straits

25,800

59,749

119,498

2,159

Land No. XC-02-05-05 (Shiyan Village), Dahutang New District, Sanmen County

Taizhou

Third-tier

Zhejiang

Yangtze River Delta

28,250

28,833

76,407

3,697

Land at South of Huaihe Road, Rudong New Town District

Nantong

Third-tier

Jiangsu

Yangtze River Delta

39,068

51,814

93,265

4,189

Land No. 2019-F05 at Fangzi District, Weifang City

Weifang

Third-tier

Shandong

Pan-Bohai Rim

24,388

62,534

125,068

1,950

Land No. G74 at Southeast of Mohu, Liuhe

Nanjing

Second-tier

Jiangsu

Yangtze River Delta

103,000

101,697

162,715

6,330

Land No. 2019 (Jing) D Sucheng 10 at Sucheng New District, Suqian

Suqian

Third-tier

Jiangsu

Yangtze River Delta

64,807

78,459

196,148

3,304

Land No. ZG110203 at Zeguo Town, Wenling City

Taizhou

Third-tier

Zhejiang

Yangtze River Delta

27,800

40,628

89,382

3,110


*Note: Subject to land biding, investment cooperation agreements, land grant contracts and equity cooperation agreements

Company Profile

Headquartered in Shanghai, based in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Region with a national footprint, Zhongliang Holdings is a fast-growing comprehensive nationwide real estate developer with 100 billion contracted sales. In 2019, we are recognized as TOP 20 real estate developer in China and ranked TOP 1 in terms of development potential by China Real Estate Association and E-house China R&D Institute China Real Estate Appraisal Center. We focus on the development of residential properties and have recently started to develop, operate and manage commercial properties.

We offer three standardized product series, namely, the Shanti, the Glory and the Royal series, targeting first-time purchasers, first-time upgraders and second-time upgraders. By virtue of approximately 19 years of experience in China's real estate industry and regional expansion strategy, we have a product portfolio of 385 projects across five core economic zones in China, namely, Yangtze River Delta, the Midwest China, the Pan-Bohai, the Western Taiwan Straits and the Pearl River Delta, covering 139 cities in 23 provinces and municipalities, our total land bank reached 53 million sq.m. as at 30 June 2019.

SOURCE Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

