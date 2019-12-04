Zhongliang Holdings Group (2772.HK) Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY, Exceeded Full Year Sales Target

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the"Group"; Stock Code: 2772) announced the certain unaudited operating statistics of the Group for November 2019.

Contracted Sales

Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY Exceeded Full Year Sales Target

From January to November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales (including those from joint ventures and associated companies) of approximately RMB130.5 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% and contracted GFA of approximately 12,441,000 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 42%. From January to November 2019, contracted ASP was approximately RMB10,500 /sq.m.

In November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB16.0 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 131% and contracted GFA of approximately 1,491,500 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 122%. The contracted ASP amounted to approximately RMB10,700 /sq.m.

News Updates

Zhongliang Holdings was included in "Hang Seng Composite and LargeCap & MidCap Index" and "Stock Connect" in the results of the 2019Q3 review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, with effect from 9 December this year. The Group met the requirements of the HKEx for market capitalization and turnover in a short period of time which indicated a strong endorsement of international capital markets for Zhongliang Holdings.

On 8th November, Shanghai Zhongliang Real Estate Group Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongliang Holdings, was assigned "AA+" corporate credit rating with "Stable" outlook by United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. United Ratings believes that the Company has wide business layout with rich development experience and diversified projects. The Company has initiated a regional transformation targeting at second-tier cities to counteract any cycle-driven risks in the industry since 2018. With the completion of Company's ongoing and proposed projects, the increase of sales, delivery area and carry-over income, United Ratings is confident that the Company will operate well.

Land Acquisition

From January to November in 2019, the Group added a total of 129 land parcels, with an aggregate land premium of approximately RMB71.1 billion.

Table below is the November land acquisition:

Project City City level Province Region Land Cost

(RMB10,000) Site Area

(sq.m.) Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark

(sq.m.) Average

Land Cost

(RMB/sq.m.) Land No. P (2019) 137 at Dongxihu District, Wuhan City Wuhan Second-tier Hubei Western Taiwan Straits 92,460 51,270 143,556 6,441 Land at Xueyuan Road South and Qinfeng Road East, Chengdong Area, Yunlong District, Xuzhou City Xuzhou Third-tier Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta 89,700 132,534 376,533 2,382 Land No. 9 at Wanghua Urban Village, Dadong District, Shenyang City Shenyang Second-tier Liaoning Pan-Bohai Rim 80,412 65,911 131,823 6,100 Land at East of Lougongjiang, Yuecheng District, Shaoxing Shaoxing Third-tier Zhejiang Yangtze River Delta 123,800 79,629 154,316 8,022 Land No. 1 at West of Longzhu North Road, Ruijin Central Area, Ganzhou City Ganzhou Third-tier Jiangxi Western Taiwan Straits 25,800 59,749 119,498 2,159 Land No. XC-02-05-05 (Shiyan Village), Dahutang New District, Sanmen County Taizhou Third-tier Zhejiang Yangtze River Delta 28,250 28,833 76,407 3,697 Land at South of Huaihe Road, Rudong New Town District Nantong Third-tier Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta 39,068 51,814 93,265 4,189 Land No. 2019-F05 at Fangzi District, Weifang City Weifang Third-tier Shandong Pan-Bohai Rim 24,388 62,534 125,068 1,950 Land No. G74 at Southeast of Mohu, Liuhe Nanjing Second-tier Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta 103,000 101,697 162,715 6,330 Land No. 2019 (Jing) D Sucheng 10 at Sucheng New District, Suqian Suqian Third-tier Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta 64,807 78,459 196,148 3,304 Land No. ZG110203 at Zeguo Town, Wenling City Taizhou Third-tier Zhejiang Yangtze River Delta 27,800 40,628 89,382 3,110

*Note: Subject to land biding, investment cooperation agreements, land grant contracts and equity cooperation agreements

Company Profile

Headquartered in Shanghai, based in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Region with a national footprint, Zhongliang Holdings is a fast-growing comprehensive nationwide real estate developer with 100 billion contracted sales. In 2019, we are recognized as TOP 20 real estate developer in China and ranked TOP 1 in terms of development potential by China Real Estate Association and E-house China R&D Institute China Real Estate Appraisal Center. We focus on the development of residential properties and have recently started to develop, operate and manage commercial properties.

We offer three standardized product series, namely, the Shanti, the Glory and the Royal series, targeting first-time purchasers, first-time upgraders and second-time upgraders. By virtue of approximately 19 years of experience in China's real estate industry and regional expansion strategy, we have a product portfolio of 385 projects across five core economic zones in China, namely, Yangtze River Delta, the Midwest China, the Pan-Bohai, the Western Taiwan Straits and the Pearl River Delta, covering 139 cities in 23 provinces and municipalities, our total land bank reached 53 million sq.m. as at 30 June 2019.

