|
04.12.2019 02:33:00
Zhongliang Holdings Group (2772.HK) Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY, Exceeded Full Year Sales Target
HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the"Group"; Stock Code: 2772) announced the certain unaudited operating statistics of the Group for November 2019.
Contracted Sales
Achieved RMB130.5B in First Eleven Months of 2019, up approx. 47% YoY Exceeded Full Year Sales Target
From January to November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales (including those from joint ventures and associated companies) of approximately RMB130.5 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% and contracted GFA of approximately 12,441,000 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 42%. From January to November 2019, contracted ASP was approximately RMB10,500 /sq.m.
In November 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB16.0 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 131% and contracted GFA of approximately 1,491,500 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of approximately 122%. The contracted ASP amounted to approximately RMB10,700 /sq.m.
News Updates
Zhongliang Holdings was included in "Hang Seng Composite and LargeCap & MidCap Index" and "Stock Connect" in the results of the 2019Q3 review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, with effect from 9 December this year. The Group met the requirements of the HKEx for market capitalization and turnover in a short period of time which indicated a strong endorsement of international capital markets for Zhongliang Holdings.
On 8th November, Shanghai Zhongliang Real Estate Group Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongliang Holdings, was assigned "AA+" corporate credit rating with "Stable" outlook by United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. United Ratings believes that the Company has wide business layout with rich development experience and diversified projects. The Company has initiated a regional transformation targeting at second-tier cities to counteract any cycle-driven risks in the industry since 2018. With the completion of Company's ongoing and proposed projects, the increase of sales, delivery area and carry-over income, United Ratings is confident that the Company will operate well.
Land Acquisition
From January to November in 2019, the Group added a total of 129 land parcels, with an aggregate land premium of approximately RMB71.1 billion.
Table below is the November land acquisition:
Project
City
City level
Province
Region
Land Cost
Site Area
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark
Average
Land No. P (2019) 137 at Dongxihu District, Wuhan City
Wuhan
Second-tier
Hubei
Western Taiwan Straits
92,460
51,270
143,556
6,441
Land at Xueyuan Road South and Qinfeng Road East, Chengdong Area, Yunlong District, Xuzhou City
Xuzhou
Third-tier
Jiangsu
Yangtze River Delta
89,700
132,534
376,533
2,382
Land No. 9 at Wanghua Urban Village, Dadong District, Shenyang City
Shenyang
Second-tier
Liaoning
Pan-Bohai Rim
80,412
65,911
131,823
6,100
Land at East of Lougongjiang, Yuecheng District, Shaoxing
Shaoxing
Third-tier
Zhejiang
Yangtze River Delta
123,800
79,629
154,316
8,022
Land No. 1 at West of Longzhu North Road, Ruijin Central Area, Ganzhou City
Ganzhou
Third-tier
Jiangxi
Western Taiwan Straits
25,800
59,749
119,498
2,159
Land No. XC-02-05-05 (Shiyan Village), Dahutang New District, Sanmen County
Taizhou
Third-tier
Zhejiang
Yangtze River Delta
28,250
28,833
76,407
3,697
Land at South of Huaihe Road, Rudong New Town District
Nantong
Third-tier
Jiangsu
Yangtze River Delta
39,068
51,814
93,265
4,189
Land No. 2019-F05 at Fangzi District, Weifang City
Weifang
Third-tier
Shandong
Pan-Bohai Rim
24,388
62,534
125,068
1,950
Land No. G74 at Southeast of Mohu, Liuhe
Nanjing
Second-tier
Jiangsu
Yangtze River Delta
103,000
101,697
162,715
6,330
Land No. 2019 (Jing) D Sucheng 10 at Sucheng New District, Suqian
Suqian
Third-tier
Jiangsu
Yangtze River Delta
64,807
78,459
196,148
3,304
Land No. ZG110203 at Zeguo Town, Wenling City
Taizhou
Third-tier
Zhejiang
Yangtze River Delta
27,800
40,628
89,382
3,110
*Note: Subject to land biding, investment cooperation agreements, land grant contracts and equity cooperation agreements
Company Profile
Headquartered in Shanghai, based in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Region with a national footprint, Zhongliang Holdings is a fast-growing comprehensive nationwide real estate developer with 100 billion contracted sales. In 2019, we are recognized as TOP 20 real estate developer in China and ranked TOP 1 in terms of development potential by China Real Estate Association and E-house China R&D Institute China Real Estate Appraisal Center. We focus on the development of residential properties and have recently started to develop, operate and manage commercial properties.
We offer three standardized product series, namely, the Shanti, the Glory and the Royal series, targeting first-time purchasers, first-time upgraders and second-time upgraders. By virtue of approximately 19 years of experience in China's real estate industry and regional expansion strategy, we have a product portfolio of 385 projects across five core economic zones in China, namely, Yangtze River Delta, the Midwest China, the Pan-Bohai, the Western Taiwan Straits and the Pearl River Delta, covering 139 cities in 23 provinces and municipalities, our total land bank reached 53 million sq.m. as at 30 June 2019.
SOURCE Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- DAX wieder unter 13.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag überwiegend niedriger
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastete die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äußerungen. Zudem gaben die asiatischen Indizes mehrheitlich ab.