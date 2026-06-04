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04.06.2026 21:05:58
Ziff Davis' General Counsel Sold Over 4,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Jeremy Rossen, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, reported the sale of 4,347 shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) for a total of ~$199,000 on May 28, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($45.75); post-transaction value based on the transaction date closing price.* 1-year performance as of May 28, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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