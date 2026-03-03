Ziff Davis To Sell Its Connectivity Division For $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2 billion in cash. The company anticipates that the division's financial results will be classified as discontinued operations within the consolidated financial statements for both current and prior periods beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Ziff Davis' Connectivity brands include: Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund its capital allocation activities.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Ziff Davis shares are up 46.77 percent to $41.11.