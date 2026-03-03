Accenture Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34
|
03.03.2026 13:34:47
Ziff Davis To Sell Its Connectivity Division For $1.2 Bln
(RTTNews) - Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2 billion in cash. The company anticipates that the division's financial results will be classified as discontinued operations within the consolidated financial statements for both current and prior periods beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Ziff Davis' Connectivity brands include: Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund its capital allocation activities.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Ziff Davis shares are up 46.77 percent to $41.11.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plc
|
27.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Accenture von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26