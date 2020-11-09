Zigazoo Surpasses 50k Installs, Celebrates With #TeacherTakeovers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is announcing that their popular edutainment app has been installed over 50,000 times since their launch in June. To celebrate this milestone, they have invited four influential teachers to take over Zigazoo's official account and post themed content on Zigazoo from the heart of the American school system. Laura Steinbrink, a high school teacher based in Missouri, kicked off the #TeacherTakover by posting fun Spanish projects on Zigazoo last week. This week LaShundra Wigfall from Oklahoma is hosting a week of fun food challenges.

Inspired by pop-up restaurants who invite world-class chefs to cook for limited amounts of time, #TeacherTakeovers enable students to engage with a new industry-recognized educator every week this month on Zigazoo. Topics will be based on the expertise of the educator.

The featured teachers this month are:

Laura Steinbrink , high school teacher based in Missouri

, high school teacher based in LaShundra Wigfall , elementary school teacher based in Oklahoma

, elementary school teacher based in Kristen Nan , elementary school teacher based in Pennsylvania

, elementary school teacher based in Jillian Dubois , elementary school teacher based in Florida

Kristen Nan, 23-year teaching veteran, consultant, and national speaker says, "To truly see a child's spirit you must give them the opportunity to release it. Zigazoo does that and more, allowing every child of all ages the chance to shine in their brightest spotlight!"

LaShundra Wigfall, teacher and published author, says, "It's a small world after all and Zigazoo enables you to be a big part of it!"

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo and former teacher, says, "To celebrate the unbelievable milestone of 50,000 installs in less than 5 months, we're bringing some of the best teachers in the world to Zigazoo for our #TeacherTakeovers. We're doing this to spotlight the educators and parents who are taking on heroic work during this unprecedented year of remote and hybrid learning."

About Zigazoo

Hailed as "a smarter screen time activity" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo enables kids to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, educators, and media stars. Families can join the Zigazoo global community or teachers can create a Zigazoo classroom for free.

