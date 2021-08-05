ZIGNUM Mezcal Debuts Symbolically Rich Packaging

OAXACA, Mexico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in Oaxaca, ZIGNUM is one of the leading Mezcals in Mexico and Mexican duty-free, as well as the most awarded Mezcal in the world. All three ZIGNUM expressions — Joven, Reposado, and Añejo — gain consistent acclaim for being exceptionally smooth and easy to drink, with the latter two having added character complexity from oak aging far beyond minimum legal requirements.

ZIGNUM is debuting packaging created by Quaker City Mercantile, best-known for creating Hendrick's Gin. The packaging launched in duty-free channels last year and was entered into the San Francisco World Spirits Design Competition, with Joven and Reposado winning gold and Añejo winning silver.

The new ZIGNUM Joven and Reposado labels are inspired by the pre-Hispanic Oaxacan temples. Silver and gold embossing pops from the label's rich black fabric, referencing the colors of the liquids and paying homage to the region's heritage. On both labels, central roundels surround a spear hallmarked with an agave, referring to the ZIGNUM distillery's leading edge in sustainability programs, such as being animal cruelty-free and pioneering agave nursery practices. Detailed geographic patterns flank a "doorway" device, leading to a dark entryway calling to mind the cool, dark, barrel-aging room at the distillery.

The Añejo label includes the stepped shape, roundel, and metallic detail which is rose gold in color and almost perfectly matches the liquid within. This label offers additional detail about the liquid, including the variety of agave used (Espadín), specifics on the barrel aging (French and American oak), and handwritten notice of the ABV (40%).

All three bottles have wooden caps, once again referencing barrel aging and honoring the local tradition of hand-carved alebrijes. An elegant strip seal honors the distillery's wastewater reclamation programs.

Saul Moise, Commercial Director of ZIGNUM, says, "The incredible growth of agave spirits in the U.S. is wonderful to see. Now, consumers are looking for lesser-known brands and very eager to learn about Mezcal, particularly Mezcal from Oaxaca. The smooth, easy-to-drink character of ZIGNUM is a great way to enter the Mezcal category, and the quality of the spirit shines through either solo or in cocktails."

ZIGNUM Mezcal is currently available in its new packaging in AZ, FL, CA, TX, NY, IL, GA, and CO. Suggested retail pricing is USD $35 for the Joven; $40 for the Reposado; and $60 for the Añejo.

About ZIGNUM Mezcal (NOM-070)

ZIGNUM uses only American and French Oak casks in its aging, with ZIGNUM's Reposado and Añejo expressions aged 8 and 18 months, beyond the legal minimums of 2 and 12 months, respectively.

The distillery's MÉTODO VERDE™ sustainability programs include being animal cruelty-free, certified Clean Industry by Mexico's Ministry of Environmental Protection, and Kosher certified, among other designations. It is these efforts that led to ZIGNUM's tagline "PURO MEZCAL."

For more information, media samples, hi-res imagery, recipes, and interviews, contact Victoria Camargo at vcamargo@deussenglobal.com.

Please drink responsibly. ZIGNUM is imported exclusively by Winesource International, Hilton Head Island, SC.

