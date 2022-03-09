ZIL MONEY CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH FISERV

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zil Money Corporation announces its partnership with Fiserv, a global technology provider of financial service solutions. Zil Money, the parent company of onlinecheckwriter.com, will now offer the lowest cost credit card processing in the industry using Clover Connect. CEO and Founder of Zil Money, Sabeer Nelli states "We will meet or beat any price" when it comes to customers receiving payments using Fiserv solutions.

Clover Connect is Fiserv's integration portal that will enable Zil Money customers to transform their software into an ultimate business management tool. Point of Sale systems will be made available to Zil customers to accept payments at lower costs to the business owner and seamlessly track sales with integration to their existing reports all in one place. Clover Connect cleverly uses its slogan "Powerful alone, better together" to emphasize the streamlined businesses' successes with their partners. This integrated payments approach as a solution to better serve Zil Money's current customers creates a more powerful union.

Fiserv is one of the largest payments processors worldwide, moving money and information for thousands of financial institutions and millions of individuals and businesses, the company says. Fiserv helps more than 12,000 banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and leasing companies, investment firms, and other business clients deliver financial services. According to their website, they have 1.4 billion accounts on file, working with six million merchant locations, and enable 100 million digital banking users.

ZilMoney.com is a B2B account payable and receivable platform that offers integration with your bank or to open a FDIC insured bank account using their cloud banking options or through their zilbank.com platform. Zil Money offers expense cards, vendor management, cloud-based approval flow, auto reconcile, positive pay, and more. Since 2019, Zil Money has acquired more than 390,000 customers into their platform and processed over $27 billion in transactions. One million beneficiaries of their system stand to gain from their new credit card processing partnership.

The partnership between Zil Money and Fiserv will strengthen the platform enabling businesses to process payments using credit solutions that drive sales faster and more efficiently. By adding this new tool, the Company's flagship platform, Online Check Writer, continues to underscore its all-in-one approach for small to medium-sized businesses.

Contact: Sabeer Nelliparamban

Phone: 408-775-7720

Email: support@zilmoney.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zil-money-corporation-partners-with-fiserv-301499332.html

SOURCE Zil Money Corporation