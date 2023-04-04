Zilla Security Launches Global Channel Program

Garrett Long tapped to accelerate market reach and drive solution expertise.

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilla Security, the identity security platform for the cloud, today announced its channel partners program as well as the company's new vice president of business development, Garrett Long.

Long brings to Zilla 25 years of experience working with IT providers, ranging from boutiques to the largest GSIs. Most recently, he was SVP Alliances and Partnerships for Device42, where he built a partner ecosystem identifying and servicing demand across 70 countries. The global partner enablement program certified 1500 partner resources in its first year. Prior roles included SVP of Strategic Consulting for Tangoe, CTO of Avotus Corporation, director of Formity Systems, and senior business consultant at Vertek.

"We have been building and testing Zilla's channel program over the last several months and are thrilled with the success of some of our early partners," said Long. "As we officially launch the program today, we look forward to working with many more channel partners to provide enterprises with market-leading identity security and compliance solutions."

Zilla offers resellers and MSPs security and compliance solutions to drive revenue and help customers improve their identity security posture. The company is launching its channel program with a number of leading partners in the identity and security industry, including Anomalix , GuidePoint Security , Optiv , and Legion Star .

"In today's hybrid enterprise, it's even more critical for organizations to implement user access reviews to stay compliant and reduce their cyber-insurance premiums," said Nabeel Nizar , Chief Technology Officer of Legion Star. "That is why we have partnered with Zilla and their clients to implement a robust identity program"

Zilla's channel partners help their clients to automate identity security and compliance with access reviews, access risk remediation, and continuous change tracking. Zilla also provides advisory and professional services that help channel partners guide their clients on overarching identity strategy. To learn more about Zilla's channel partner program, visit zillasecurity.com/partner .

About Zilla Security

Zilla is an identity security platform that combines identity access governance and security. The company's SaaS platform is the only service that delivers no-code integration across all environments – SaaS and home-grown applications, cloud platforms, and on-premises systems – to automate access security and compliance and deliver a comprehensive system of record for user, machine, and API identities. To learn more, visit zillasecurity.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilla-security-launches-global-channel-program-301787814.html

SOURCE Zilla Security